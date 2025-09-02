The day is not far away when Indias the smallest chip will lead the biggest change in the world, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared to Semicon India 2025, highlighting the ambitions of the India in the semiconductor sector. He described semiconductors as digital diamonds of the 21st century, tiny but extremely powerful components stimulating global innovation and economic growth.

Modi has described a roadmap to position India as a hub for the design, manufacture and innovation of semiconductors. Anchored in the vision of an autonomous atmanirbhar bharat, the plan aims to make India a key player in a central sector of the modern economy.

Chips, not oil, define the 21st century

In the world of semiconductors, the oil is in black gold, but chips are digital diamonds, said Modi.

Our last century was shaped by oil, but the power of the 21st century is limited to a small chip. This chip has the power to accelerate the development of the world, the day is not far away when Indias the smallest chip will lead to the biggest change in the world.

He highlighted the extent of the opportunity: the world market for semiconductors, currently estimated at around $ 600 billion, is expected to exceed 1 dollars. India progressing quickly in the design of fleas, the manufacture and development of ecosystems, the country is about to claim a significant part of this billion dollars industry.

India Semiconductor Mission Stalstones

Modi told the main achievements under the Mission India Semiconductor (ISM), launched in 2021:

2021: Launch of the Semicon India program

2023: Approval of the first India semiconductor factory

2024: approved additional plants

2025: Five other deleted projects, with total investments exceeding Rs 1.5 Lakh crores

He underlined the administrative reforms, in particular the national window system (NSWS), which centralizes all the approvals of the governments of the center and the states, softening bureaucratic obstacles for investors.

We have implemented the unique national system. Thanks to this, all the approvals of the center and the states are received on a single platform. As a result, our investors are now released from a large amount of documents, Modi said.

Delhi's chief minister Rekha Gupta echoes this optimism: Semicon India is not only a seminar or an event, but a symbol of the nation's technological renaissance by the end of 2025, the dream of a chip made in India will come true.

India First 32 -bit indigenous chip

A highlight of the summit was the unveiling of the first fully native 32 -bit microprocessor, Vikram, designed by Isros Semiconductor Laboratory to withstand severe space conditions. Union Minister Ashwini Vahnaw described Vikram as a strategic step towards reducing the dependence of India towards imported fleas.

VAHNAW also provided an snapshot of the India semiconductor infrastructure:

Five semiconductor units under construction

Pilot line of a finished unit

Two other units that should start production soon

Design for five additional units progressing

Barely a few years ago, we met for the first time to make a new start motivated by the distant vision of our Prime Minister. Today, the construction of five semiconductor units takes place at a quick pace that we have just presented the first chip made in India for PM Modi, he said.

Vaishnaw highlighted the stability of the India in a context of global uncertainty: we live in unprecedented times. Global policy disorders have created enormous uncertainty. In these turbulent times, India is a stability and growth lighthouse. You should come to India because our policies are stable.

India talent and design advantage

The ambitions of the indiat semiconductors extend beyond manufacturing.

According to Bastion Research, around 20% of world flea design engineers are based in India. The main technological companies, including Qualcomm, Intel, Nvidia, Broadcom and Mediatek, have R&D and design centers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Noida.

Vaishnaw highlighted the ecosystem supporting this talent: 278 universities equipped with advanced electronic design tools (EDA) allow 60,000 engineering students to accumulate more than 13 million hours of practical experience.

Strategic and economic imperatives

Modi underlined the challenges of the push of the India semiconductors.

Barely a few days ago, the GDP figures for the first quarter of this year came out. Again, India has performed better than all expectations, each assessment. At a time when there are concerns in the economy of the world, there are challenges created by economic selfishness; In this environment, India has achieved growth of 7.8%

Forecasts highlight the rapid growth in the India semiconductor sector.

Ettech citing government sources reports that domestic demand is currently $ 4,550 billion and is expected to reach $ 100,110 billion by 2030, reporting a transformation led by semiconductors.

At the same time, Sandeep Kumar, CEO of L&T Semiconductor Technologies LTD, estimates that domestic consumption could increase to more than $ 120 billion by 2030, reflecting the rapid pace of adoption between industries, according to Ani.

S Krishnan, secretary of Meity, stressed the role of Nano centers in the development of staff of 85,000 professionals ready for semiconductors, noting that 7075% of investments in the main facilities are funded by taxpayers, making the mission a shared responsibility between the government, the industry and the university environment.

India Cellary and Electronics Association (ICEA) launched the semiconductor product design leadership forum to promote collaboration, stimulate the creation of intellectual property and support the growth of hundreds of new businesses.

Thanks to the design scheme linked to design (DLI), 23 flea design projects are underway, allowing startups such as Vervesemi microelectronics to develop defense chips, aerospace, electric vehicles and energy systems. Complete this, government incentives in the context of production linked to production (PLI) and DLI regimes, totaling almost Rs 76,000 crores, position India as a convincing investment destination.

Industry leaders also highlight the essential role of venture technology and capital. Utpal Shah, senior vice-president at Tata Electronics, noted a strong VC support for Fabless startups.

The strategy already gives results. On August 28, one of the first installations of the pilot line of the externalized semiconductors from end-to-end India was inaugurated in Sanand, Gujarat, where CG-SEMI should deploy the first chip made in India.

To date, 10 semiconductor manufacturing projects have been approved, cumulative investments exceeding 1.6 Lakh crores through Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Global talents, including professionals returning from Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia, play a central role in strengthening the India semiconductor ecosystem.

International collaboration and upcoming route

Semicon India 2025 followed Modis's visit to Japan, where he got involved with Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd, presenting synergy between the Emerging Semiconductors of India and Japan's technological expertise.

With the launch of Vikram and current projects, India is no longer just a consumer of semiconductors but a creator. Whether it's design, packaging or manufacturing, we feel our dreams to become autonomous, said Vahnaw.

He urged global investors to participate in Indias Semiconductor Journey, highlighting the stable political framework of the country and the transparent management of the semiconductor mission in India.

The summit sent a clear message: India is determined to evolve a delay in a complete semiconductor power station. With visionary leadership, international partnerships, an increasing talent basin and strong political incentives, the country is preparing to meet domestic demand and to shape the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Industry leaders, you should also come to India because we are now on the path of a product nation. Our design capacities, which are very well known, our deep talent basin in exponential growth, and now manufacturing facilities, which develop in India, will give you a unique advantage. You grow with India's growth, said Vahnaw.

To unveil the Vikram processor to the construction of five semiconductor units and to deploy robust political incentives, India sets the foundations for an autonomous semiconductor ecosystem.

Our trip started late, but nothing can prevent us now that our semiconductor is not limited to the manufacture of fleas; We build such a semi-semi-semi-semestre ecosystem that will make India on a global scale and Atmanirbhar, said Modi.

In the era of digital diamonds, India is not only caught – it prepares the ground to direct. As Modi said, the smallest chip could soon lead the biggest change in the world.

The three -day summit, scheduled for September 24, will bring together more than 20,750 participants, including 2,500 international delegates from more than 48 countries, 150 eminent speakers and more than 350 exhibitors.