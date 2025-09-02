Politics
Not for the Galang mass demonstration
Gelora.co – The secretary general of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Raja Juli Antoni gave clarifications linked to the circulation of screenshots between vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his father, Joko Widodo.
In screenshot, it was informed that the meeting should discuss the issue of mass lifting demonstrations that led to chaos
Raja Juli said that the information was not true
He said that the circulation of information was part of the systematic efforts of a number of parties that have tried to set up the sheep of President Prabowo suffered with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo and Vice-President Gibran Rakabum Rakuming.
According to PSI, the effort to combat sheep was led in the middle of the political situation due to a series of demonstrations in recent days.
Raja Juli said that the story of this sheep fight was widespread on social networks using the videos of the Jokowi and Gibran meeting which was then twisted as linked to the mass increase in the action.
“In the midst of the bustle and the problems we face, social media are flooded with stories that try to put sheep between Pak Prabowo and Mr. Jokowi, including Mas Gibran and PSI,” said Raja during the delivery of a statement on Monday (1/9/2025).
Raja Juli, who was present representing the president of the PSI, Kaesang Pangarep, who was currently taking care of the hospital, said that his party had said the Prabowo presidential team directly to reduce the problems that circulate.
He alluded to a particular viral video, showing Jokowi and Gibran in a certain number of meetings, but then used as proof that the two instructed demonstrations which were in the grip of recent times.
“Last night, I communicated with the Pak Prabowo team. We clarified ourselves on the video that was different from the story. Mr. Jokowi met who, Mas Gibran met who, but he was concluded as if they were a demonstration,” said the king.
In addition, Raja Juli stressed that PSI has remained solid and faithful to supporting the administration of President Prabowo Suubianto, as decided at the last PSI Congress in solo.
He also mentioned that the accusation that said Jokowi and Gibran as a brain of the demonstration were hoaks and not founded.
“It is a hoaks. PSI, like the decision of our solo congress, is a party faithful to the government of Prabowo. We fully support the populist and anti-corruption programs that he directs,” said the king.
By reaffirming PSI's position as part of a coalition supporting the government, the king hopes that such destructive stories will not continue to develop in the community.
“Merah Putih,” said Pak Prabowo. Elephant's party (PSI) has also joined red and white, “he concluded.
PRABOWO ENDUS MAKAR efforts
The Indonesian President Prabowo suffered that there was a brain behind the riots that occurred in Jakarta and several other cities
Prabowo said there was a major objective of provocation actions against the riot masses.
He also snriced that there was a party that wanted to resign before the mandate was in place
Prabowo said those who want to withdraw are “mafia”
The allegation was transmitted by Prabowo suffered during the visit of the injured during the demonstration which ended in chaos on Monday (1/9/2025).
PRABOWO SUBIYTO was accompanied by the chief of the national police listyo sigit prabowo during the visit of the injuries in the riots which took place on Monday (08/25/2025) until Sunday (08/31/2025).
Not only has the visit of the injured civilian victims, Prabowo Subianto also visited the injured police officers and treated at Kramat Jati Hospital, East Jakarta.
In his statement, Prabowo Subaianto said that this week's demonstration would have been systematic.
Because the word prabowo, he obtained a report on a truck that specifically brought firecrackers and fireworks for demonstration ammunition.
So, according to Prabowo, part of the action yesterday was deliberately created in Riot.
This was seen by the number of buildings of government agencies that have been burned.
“In my opinion, his intention is indeed riots, his intention is a truck whose content is tools to burn,” said Prabowo, as published by Kompas TV.
The destruction of state agencies has also said that Prabowo could be a symbol to damage the country's sovereignty.
PRABOWO suffered therefore that the riots infiltrated this week's demonstration are deliberately planned by a group of people.
“There is a group of these people, which we see plans to come to a place rather than from there wants to burn to damage and create the anger of the people,” said Prabowo.
Prabowo suffered also suspected that the riots were created by the mafia which were disrupted by the agenda of the eradication of corruption which he had intensified in the last 10 months.
The head of state judges in the name of God will not resign against the mafia.
Currently, Prabowo said that he had mobilized all the power of the country to dismantle the brain of this riot.
“I will face the mafia as strong as anyone, for the good of Allah, I will not even back down, I am sure that people are with me,” he said.
It is known that during this week, Indonesia was struck by a demonstration in unison in various regions.
The demonstration of the marathon which took place from Monday (08/25/2025) to Saturday (08/30/2025) became the largest demonstration in Indonesia after the 1998 reform.
Because the demonstration was followed by various elements of the community, not only of students of high schools, taxi drivers of online motorcycles (Ojol), people from various circles.
Not only focused in Jakarta, but demonstrations also spread to various regions of Indonesia such as Makassar, Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Bandung, in Serang.
The demonstration was triggered by the disappearance by the community of the purchase of residential allowances for the Indonesian parliament worth 50 million rupees per month.
In addition, this allowance has apparently been granted in the last 10 months without the public.
This then triggered the turmoil of people who were thwarted by the performance of the Indonesian parliament which at least the prosperous community but who lived in wealth.
In addition when they are criticized, the responses of a certain number of members of the Indonesian parliament such as Hmad Sahroni and Nafa Urbach tend to be reactionary.
The culmination was angry and classified the houses of a certain number of officials in Indonesia and looted it.
