Nicola Sturgeon has been safe from the Union for a long time, said Boris Johnson.

The former Prime Minister said that his former political enemy had given the cause of independence with his balance sheet and led the SNP by a financial scandal.

Johnson, who withdrew as a deputy in 2023, also refused to exclude a political return and a return to Downing Street.

Speaking during an event in Edinburgh, the Prime Minister of the ex-Tory was asked about his relationship with the former Prime Minister, who infamous called him AF ****** Clown.

He said: I won't hear a word against her.

Thanks to Nicola, I think the union has been safe for a long time.

The dogs barked, the caravan continued.

Interviewed the Usher Hall by journalist Cat Stewart, Johnson admitted to having been found by Ms. Sturgeon during the cocovated pandemic, but said that he also respected his capacities.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Nicola Sturgeon's file had obtained the union

Mr. Johnson and Ms. Sturgeon at a meeting in Edinburgh in 2019

He said: During Covid, she was very politically skillful and she was still totally running rings around us.

We had these Cobra meetings. We would agree that I would go out and speak to the nation on the BBC, and I would still trip from the meeting to prepare my declaration, and I will see it on television by claiming the credit for any strict measure applied,

“She was brilliant in this area. She understood that at the time, probably less retrospectively, but at the time, people wanted the wilderness as possible.

She always beat me on it. She always says, well, in Scotland, we do it and gave the impression that the British government was not insensitive and less concerned about health, which was not true. So I take off my hat for that.

But he said that the response to the UK in Covid, including the financing of the treasure, was a fairly knockdown argument in favor of staying together.

When asked if he could be a Prime Minister again, he left the door fractionally ajar.

He added: It's like Elon Musk wanting to go on Mars in the next 10 years. This can be technically possible but it is deeply unrealistic.

Pressed if he would like it to happen, he said: they are voters. Is there anything you really can do usefully? For the moment, I really don't see how I could.

Obviously, I cannot exclude this in the future.

But frankly, at present, his pie in the sky.