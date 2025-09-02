



The original 50 -day deadline by President Donald Trump, which he gave Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war he launched in Ukraine expired, endless for the fighting.

On July 14, the American president threatened with “secondary prices” on Russia if Putin did not accept an agreement to end the war within 50 days, which has just ended.

Trump has since revised the deadline at 10 to 12 days and there was a meeting between the United States and Russian leaders in Alaska. However, the White House has not announced any economic measures to punish Putin directly linked to non-compliance with the deadline.

Yuriy Boyechko, CEO of Hope for Ukraine, who supports the communities of front line caught in the war, Trump's deadline had “produced no progress on Tuesday.

When he contacted comments, the White House referred Newsweek to Trump's statement in August that “there could be very great consequences” for Russia if there is no end to war and that he will know in the coming weeks what he is going to do.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin with Elmendorf-Richardson base joint on August 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin with Elmendorf-Richardson base joint on August 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. Images Andrew Harnik / Getty why it's important

Starting with a commitment that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, Trump's deadlines for the end of Putin's assault has proven malleable since he took office.

The 50 -day delay aimed to put Putin pressure to come to the table. But while Ukraine's bombing by Russia continues, there will be questions about the question of whether Trump will be good about the threat of new prices, which could add to turbulence to the economy of Russia and harm his military machine.

Last week, the United States struck India with increased prices for its goods in response to New Delhi for the purchase of Russian oil, which, according to the White House, finances the Russia war against Ukraine.

This decision, which doubles the samples from Indian products at 50%, could be considered the type of secondary price that Trump had threatened. But he was criticized by New Delhi who accused Washington of hypocrisy since China, the largest buyer of Moscow energy resources, did not face similar measures.

What to know

At a joint press conference on July 14 at the White House alongside NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte, Trump said that the United States would impose “serious prices” on Russia unless it accepts an agreement on the end of the war in Ukraine within 50 days.

He said the prices would be “around 100%” and would be “secondary prices”, suggesting that countries buying Russian energy products such as oil and gas, with China and India, the largest buyers, would be the hardest affected.

Trump's ultimatum was considered its most difficult position towards Moscow after the anger of the growing public in Putin's intransigence to end the war. But criticisms said it had always given Putin Latitude to continue her military operations for weeks before the expiration of the deadline.

However, many things have happened since and on July 29, Trump shortened the delay at 10 to 12 days, which advanced the deadline for progress until August 7 to 9.

Trump has since welcomed Putin with Elmendorf-Richardson base in Anchorage on August 15. After a three -hour meeting, but no new sanction has been announced and the Russian president did not officially consider.

But the continuous dam of drones, cruises and ballistic missiles from Russia illustrated the lack of momentum of American peace efforts and the 50 -day deadline expired without the breakthrough that Trump hoped.

The hope for the Boychko of Ukraine said that Putin had used the 50 days “very good” by putting an end to his diplomatic isolation and by meeting a head of the free world, while convincing Trump that there was no immediate need for a cease-fire.

Trump could not follow his promises to apply economic sanctions while Putin intensifies his attacks against civilians in Ukraine, added Boyechko.

Brett Erickson, experts in sanctions and advisor to the Seton Hall diplomacy school and international relations, told Newsweek that if Trump had not imposed secondary sanctions after the biggest strikes in Russia in kyiv, he will never do so. “Putin knows, and he recalibrated accordingly,” he said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization of Shanghai of last weekend (SCO) has shown that leaders of China, Russia and India meet at a time when American sanctions are supposed to serve as a counterweight, said Erickson.

“This highlights the real risk that Washington's economic tools lose credibility exactly when tested with a more unified block of opponents,” he added.

A White House official referred to Newsweek Tuesday to the comments that Trump had made on August 25 that Russia could face substantial consequences, stressing that the war must end.

“It will be an economic war that will be bad for Russia, and he does not want this. As he said, he will know in the coming weeks what he will do,” said the White House, noting the previous comments of Trump according to which this could consist of “massive sanctions or massive or both prices”.

Another option raised by Trump was to do nothing and say “it's your fight”.

What people say

Boyechko also told Newsweek: “The 50 -day deadline that President Trump on July 14 did not produce any progress towards peace. On the contrary, we see Putin intensifying his attacks on civilians in Ukraine and he was able to sell in the White House as reprisals of the Ukrainian strikes against the Russian petroleum industry.”

Erickson also told Newsweek: “Secondary sanctions are theater. Missiles on kyiv prove it … They have never been supposed to be a weapon, just a subject of discussion.”

What happens next

Trump floated by organizing a trilateral peace summit with Putin and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who would depend on Moscow accepting pre-reunion security guarantees.

Trump also said that he had spoken with Putin and started “the arrangements for a meeting” between Putin and Zelensky, although the summit takes place, or that the additional economic punishment of Moscow takes place, is clear.

Update 02/09/25, 4:36 PM HE: This article was updated with the Comments from the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-50-day-deadline-russia-expires-2123116 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos