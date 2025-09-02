Chinese chief Xi Jinping has been holding a massive military parade to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War, but the event does not only concern the past, his share of a broader push to reshape his future role on the world political scene.

During the September 3 parade, XI should be flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and more than 24 other heads of state and government ranging from Bélarus to Iran.

Once in motion, the parade is considered a manifestation of military and diplomatic force by Beijing to present its last military equipment and display its status as a world leader capable of competing with the United States.

But analysts claim that China also sees the victory day parade in the context of a longer-term objective of amplifying its role in the Second World War and restoring themselves as a guardian of the post-war international order.

China is trying to use the parade to promote its version of the story and how it aligns the world type that he wants to create today where it is a leading power, Scott Kennedy, a longtime China expert who is a main adviser and president of fiduciaries at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Think Tank in Washington, told RFE / RL.

At the heart of this Chinese story on the Second World War – which the country marks as ending with the imperial surrender of Japan in 1945 – strengthens the affirmations of Beijing's sovereignty on Taiwan, the autonomous island whose complicated international status is wrapped in a series of post -war treaties and an exhausting civil war which saw the Chinese Communists emerging victorious on the nationalist forces which Chinas. Beijing has since sworn to unify with the island and has not excluded the use of force to do so.

The military objectives of Chinas are mainly regional, with dominant Asia-Pacific and the control of Taiwan at the top, said Kennedy. China seeks to have an audience of world leaders during the parade to validate these foreign policy objectives.

“To have a future, Russia and China must have a past”

Putin is a key partner in this pursuit for Beijing, which has already challenged the international system with the invasion of Georgia by Russia in 2008, the energetic annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the large -scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Putin has been in China since August 31, when he arrived for another choreographed diplomatic exhibition, the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO), which ended this week. At the top, Beijing also summoned a range of leading non-Western leaders to approve its reinterpretation of the world order by trying to contrast its accent on multilateralism with more transactional foreign policy from the United States.

Addressing the world leaders of the summit in northern China, Xi called on countries to promote what he has considered the good prospect of the Second World War and to support multilateralism.

China and the Soviet Union were the main theaters of this war in Asia and Europe respectively, XI wrote in May before a visit to Moscow where he saw the parade of the Russian victory day marking the defeat of Nazi Germany.

The two countries were the pillar of resistance against Japanese militarism and German Nazism, making pivotal contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, said XI.

With Russia, China seeks to play the contribution in the United States – and to address the central force of resistance against Japan. China dates its war of resistance against Japanese aggression in 1931 – a decade before the United States launched into fighting.

It is a major cropping in world history to position Russia and China while the two forces against fascism, Claus Soong, analyst of the Think Tank Merics based in Berlin, told RFE / RL. To have a future, Russia and China must have a past.

The EU keeps its distance from the XI military parade

The presence of Putin during the parade, as well as its accent on Japan – a key Western ally led European envoys to Beijing to reduce their participation and its attendance during the high -level event, diplomats of the European Union saying to RFE / RL that no civil servant will participate in the parade.

We boycott the parade because Russia participates, but not the events surrounding it, told RFE / RL.

In addition to complications around Japan and the frequentation of Poutines, EU officials also expressed criticism of Beijing's support for the Russian War against Ukraine, where China has helped war in Moscow with a constant flow of militarily useful products.

No Western leader will be among the foreign heads of state and government who attend the parade except for the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, whose country has asked to join the EU, will also attend the event.

It is good that it happens in the open air, no one can say that China is somehow closer to us, said another EU diplomat in RFE / RL.

It is sad that Serbia, an EU candidate country, that is, but again, not a surprise. They say something about the alignment of the EU, but make another one, continued the diplomat.

What is the story of China around Taiwan and the Second World War?

In Xis Last World War II's birthday speech in 2015, which was also marked with a parade, he did not mention Taiwan as he came at a time to improve relations between Beijing and Taipei.

But Taiwan should be a central pillar of the XIS speech this year. Since 2015, Beijing has become more aggressive towards Taiwan, and his propaganda systematically sought to supervise the Taiwanese president Lai Ching-te as a dangerous separatist.

The status of Taiwans continues to complicate the account that XI seeks to recondize in the Second World War.

While the communist forces fought against the large -scale invasion of China Japan, a large part of the fighting was carried out by the troops of the nationalist government, known as the Republic of China, which then fled to Taiwan after losing the civil war.

The government of the Republic of China, the official name still used by Taiwan, led the post-war negotiations. It was also the Republic of China that signed the peace agreement as one of the Allied nations and was still in power in 1945 when Taiwan was given after decades of Japanese domination.

The China People's People's Republic of the Chinese Communist Party was only founded in 1949 and did not control the island of Taiwan.

However, Beijing says that the victory of the Second World War belongs to all the Chinese, including those of Taiwan, and interprets the peace agreements as leading to Taiwan to return to Chinese domination.

But as Soong says, the efforts of the parade and the XIS to change the account of the war are mainly intended for a domestic audience and the countries of the world of world.

The Chinese Communist Party is trying to create a common bond, he said. See well during the XIS speech how China is trying to shape history.