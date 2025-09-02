



Updated at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he was bringing back a plan to permanently base the command of space in Huntsville, in Alabama.

I am delighted to announce that the headquarters of the United States Space Command will move to the magnificent place of a place called Huntsville, Alabama, said Trump, surrounded by the defense secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice-President JD Vance and the Alabama legislators, and noting that he won the state by 47 points, before I add, I don't think it was influenced my decision.

Trump noted that he had initially chosen Alabama as the home of space, but these plans were unfairly obstructed by the Biden administration, and as you know, they moved them to a different place.

The command has operated from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs since Trump rekindled it in 2019. He reached the full operational capacity there at the end of 2023.

While Trump thanked Colorado, he quoted a non -military reason for playing an important factor in moving the order in Alabama. The problem I have with Colorado, one of the big problems, they voted by mail so that they automatically twisted the elections.

The audits and surveys have repeatedly confirmed the accuracy and security of the colorados vote.

Trump was congratulated by Alabama legislators for having moved the headquarters in their state. Senator Tommy Tuberville went so far as to suggest that he would bear the name of Trump. We look forward to building a huge space command and having the Donald J. Trump Space Command Center in Huntsville, in Alabama.

Alabama legislators accused Biden of having made a political decision when he announced during his mandate that the command of space would remain in Colorado. This is the same argument that Colorado legislators launched against Trump when he initially made the decision to place the command in Huntsville in 2021.

No calendar for the move has been given.

Mark Schiefelbein / Appres -President Donald Trump speaks during an event on the relocation of the headquarters of the American Space Command of Colorado in Alabama in the Oval Blank Office, Tuesday September 2, 2025, in Washington. Colorado legislators criticize this decision

In a joint declaration, the complete delegation of the Colorados Congress declared that this decision would weaken national security at the worst time.

“The command of the moving space establishes our years of defense of space defense, wastes billions of dollars of taxpayers and gives the advantage of convergent threats of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, said the delegation in a press release. The Ministry of Generals of the Ministry of Defense has reported on several occasions that soldiers for years.

The delegation said that Colorado Springs is the appropriate home for command and that we will take the necessary measures to keep it there.

They added that many of the current workers on which the Space control is based may not move. Trump was questioned about it and rejected these concerns, saying the soldiers would find someone else.

Governor Jared Polis described the disappointing and erroneous decision. He said that it would decrease military preparation and national security and erode the confidence that Americans have in our country and its leaders to do the right thing.

He added that coloradans and Americans should obtain total transparency on how this bad decision has been made.

The mayor of Colorado Springs, Yemi Mobolade, described the decision as deeply disappointing, but not surprising.

We have understood that it would be a priority for the Trump administration, he said in a statement. In the meantime, we remain full of hope. The space company develops quickly and Colorado Springs, already a world leader in space, will continue to see new opportunities for expansion and growth in our military capacity.

But it will probably be a success for the city and the economy of the States. The governor's office stressed that in 2024, the state added more than 3,500 new aerospace and defense jobs. And during the announcement, Trump said that this decision will result in more than 30,000 jobs in Alabama and “hundreds of millions of dollars in investment.

As others said, the announcement was not unexpected, but the members of Congress Colorados, the Republicans in particular, had tried to trigger the change.

In a joint letter to Trump in April asking him not to move operations, the members of Colorados four members of the GOP congress stressed that “the transfer of the command at such a turbulent would endanger our national security, would unnecessarily put the American lives in danger and create unnecessary waste from taxpayers.

The representatives Jeff Crank, Lauren Boebert, Gabe Evans and Jeff Hurd wrote that the national security situation had changed since Trump announced for the first time his intention to move the order of Alabama in January 2021. The displacement of Uspacecom would create an auto-inflicted vulnerability at a time when foreign adversaries like the Republic of China (PRC) In addition vigilance, they wrote.

However, the plea of ​​the Republicans of Colorado seemed to have fallen into the ears of a deaf.

A familiar source said that some colorado legislators were alerted from last week that this decision could drop.

Before Trumps' announcement, the Colorado Attorney General Philrado said his office had prepared for such an illegal decision to move the HQ of the space command.

If the Trump administration makes this stage, I am ready to challenge it in court, Weiser said in a statement. We do not know what type of legal appeal would be available for Colorado, because the president as commander -in -chief has large decision -making powers and the congress has the power of the bag with regard to the basis of decisions.

A back and forth that lasted three administrations

Trumps the decision to move the command marks the last turn of a saga that lasted years.

During the last week of his first mandate, Trump decided to award the permanent head office of Space Command in Huntsville, in Alabama, would have the recommendation of the American Air Force generals to keep it in Colorado Springs.

After leaving his duties, Trump told an Alabama radio program, which he alone decided to transfer the command to the State alone. For many colorado officials, this is proof that Hed has made the decision for political reasons, not those of national security. Alabama voted twice for Trump, Colorado supported its democratic opponents.

Once Biden was in office, Colorado legislators urged her to review the basic decision, pointing to the methodology to classify finalist locations and noting that the key factor in full operational capacity was not accurately weighed.

After more than two years of revision, in July 2023, Biden reversed Trumps' decision to move the command to Alabama, by concern, this could endanger military preparation, among other factors.

However, with President Trumps Victory last November, many expected the basic decision and returned to his original selection.

A Pentagon declaration said that the administration had followed an in -depth and deliberate evaluation process and had the contribution of senior military leaders to decide to keep command to Colorado Springs.

