



Protest in front of the police barracks in Jakarta

President Prabowo suffered on Monday 1 The Army on Monday in the streets of Yakarta to liquidate a popular rebellion against his government, which explodes after a 33% increase in the food of the deputies. The increase pushed this income to 14 thousand dollars per month, in an open contrast to workers' workers. Although the increase was finally canceled, social discomfort is not dissipated. The mobilizations, initiated last week, covered the Indonesian capital (located on the island of Java) and the cities of the Sumatra, Borneo, Las Clebes and even Paradisaca Bali. Friday 29, when a Polica Correoll and MAT van to a delivery man, popular fury increased and several government buildings, police units and legislators were burned. The government's response was simply brutal. Until now, 6 dead, 20 missing and more than 1,200 arrests are counted. Politics came, including, within the Islmic University of Bandung, in western Java. Censorship has reached networks: Tik Tok temporarily suspended live shows. SUBIANTO, elected president in 2024, is a harmful character. During his passage through the army, he intervened in the repression and disappearance of activists, during the last period of the Suharto dictatorship. He is also accused of having participated in the repression of East Timor, a region shaved by Indonesian troops during the struggle for independence, affected in 2002. The current president married one of the daughters of the Indonesian dictator in 1983. Recently, Subanto was Minister of Defense of Joko Widodo, his predecessor in office. The Widodo government imposed in 2020 a work reform that alarges the working day, suppress payments (for maternity and menstruation), limit the possibilities of moving in a permanent factory and has instituted a new way of calculating the minimum wage, harmful to workers. In addition, relax environmental protection standards. In October 2020, a general strike of 72 hours and large mobilizations were faced with this Mnibus procitalist law. On horseback of these state reforms and incentives, the Widodo regime has attracted certain foreign investments. SUBIANTO continues this orientation, which increases the exploitation, repression and environmental depredation of labor to seduce large capital. The United States raising in 2020 the ban on the entry of the country which weighed on the Minister of the sub-situation at the time, as part of a plan tending to gain an influence in the Southeast Asic. The Indonesian regime, in any case, seeks to stay on good terms with China, in a more difficult balance, how exacerbated global tensions are. Under the murderous government and the anti-anti-anti-anti-Governmental government. The Sumud collapses in Gaza Sils, against the criminal blockage of Israel More than 500 activists and international referents participate in the Martima expedition against the Zionist genocide. –

