Summit of the OCS: the leaders of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran meet in Beijing for a huge military parade in the west

Over the past three days, Xi Jinping has welcomed one of the most popular port cities in Chinas, welcoming leaders from all of Asia and the Middle East for a carefully choreographed summit designed to present its vision of a new world order.

Now the Chinese chief should present a very different image with an ostentatious demonstration of military power.

On Wednesday, it will requisition the main artery of Beijing, the avenue of Eternal Peace for a large military parade showing the country with advanced hypersonic weapons, nuclear capacity missiles and underwater drones, alongside thousands of goose soldiers.

The message XIS with its exercise of several days of soft and hard power, is clear: China is a force that wants to reset global rules and it is not afraid to challenge those of the West.

The list of guests of this message is the list of XIS guests for the rally, a cohort of more than two dozen friendly world leaders in China at the top of the Russian president Vladimir Putin and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who also includes Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

It has also been the first time that the leaders of a nations quartet that Washington's strategists warn converge to form an anti-American axis of upheavals will be together in an event.

For Western leaders who are desperately trying to put Putin to put an end to his war in Ukraine, these optics will seem austere.

Iran, North Korea, China and Russia are considered an anti-American axis emerging by certain western observers precisely because Tehran and Pyongyang have nourished weapons in Moscow and in the case of Pyongyang troops, while China has helped its economy and its rooted industry.

While Xi gives them seats by his side during a symbolic day for China, he shows himself as the only heavy goods vehicle which could have a real chance of putting pressure on Putin to put an end to his war and that he will not use this traction to play by the rules of Wests.

For Xi, the longest and most powerful leader in decades, symbolism and its timing will be determined.

Under President Donald Trump, the United States shakes its alliances and caused economic pain in the countries of the world, including with friends and allies, with his world trade war. XI sees a timely moment to make what could be his most dramatic demonstration of his challenge to a world based on Western rules and sensitivities.

Already, the optics are bearing fruit for the Chinese chief.

Overviews of the activities of the leaders in recent days have shown powerful camaraderie among the people together, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin greeting Xi, modifying Putin and the leaders who try his hand to greet the Russian chief while he was walking in the shoulder with XI.

These moments are undoubtedly as powerful as the declarations made, signaling a convergence of leaders without the West.

What Xi tries to transmit is the certainty of the role of Chinas in international affairs. This clearly points out to people from the whole region that China has arrived as a great power and that it is going anywhere, said Jonathan Czin, president of Michael H. Armacost in Studies of Foreign Policy in Brookings.

If you are an ally or an American partner, seated in a capital somewhere in the region, and you have real doubts as to whether you can count in the United States as a partner, it is a divided screen uncomfortable to see, he added.

Throughout his competition and her last -day diplomacy, XI seemed to be well aware of the opening that the upheaval of American foreign policy gave him.

In his speeches and his meeting with the leaders gathered for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Sunday and Monday, a cohort of leaders as far as the Maldives in Mongolia XI played a message that the world is in a state of flow and chaos, and China is responsible and stable power to guide the future.

(We must) oppose the mentality of the Cold War, the practices of confrontation and intimidation of the blocks, declared Xi speaking to a room of leaders gathered on Monday, using the language which has long been the Chinese code to describe what it considers as American behavior. He also promised hundreds of millions of subsidies to the OCS member states this year and launched pressure to reform the international system.

The message is not new, but Beijing is betting that it lands differently after the main global superpower has cut its vast network of foreign aid, slapped the paralyzing prices on developing countries and raised questions among its allies and its partners as to whether it really has their backs.

As the leader of China said in a speech on Monday evening: the rules of the chamber of a few countries should not be imposed on others.

And XI has already seen the advantages of the American quarter.

Look no further than India, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen while smiling and laughing while he spoke with Xi next to Putin on Monday a major heat demonstration of a leader long courted by us as an Asian counterweight to China.

Last month, India was slapped with prices up 50% on its exports to the United States, half of those due as a penalty for its Russian oil purchases, which the United States considers it to finance the war of the Fumin.

And even for countries, like those of Southeast Asia, which have long examined military power and the improvement of Chinas with its territorial affirmations in the Southern China Sea and above Taiwan, the changing global dynamics could have an effect, according to observers.

If there is time to court leaders who have long tried to cover themselves between the United States and China, said Chong Ja Ian, associate professor at the National University of Singapore, the moment is now.

But as much as Xi uses his very choreographed itinerary this week to present his leadership to a large cohort of nations, he also uses it to repel Western criticism of his long -standing ties with partners like North Korea, Russia and Iran considered as thugs by the West.

In the wake of the war of Poutines in Ukraine, Washington's voices warned against emerging coordination between what has been alternately nicknamed an upheaval axis or an increasing malignant partnerships, although experts say that so far, there have been some signs of four -way coordination.

At least so far.

(Chinas Military Parade) will be the first time that the leaders of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are all present in the same place, said Brian Hart, a member of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). There have been little or no quadrilateral commitments between the four countries, so it is a distinctive moment.

China has taken care not to be considered explicitly approving the aggression of these countries, for example, it has largely sent large quantities of double -use goods but not fatal weapons in Russia when it was the way to war.

But as Xi brings together these players, he wants to point out that he can establish the rules around who should be deemed acceptable by the international community, whatever the Democratic West or the United States may think, according to Steve Tsang, director of the Soas China Institute of the University of London.

Even again, the optics may also seem less striking with Trump in the White House. Last month, he welcomed Putin for an apparently friendly summit where he said that Hed had always had a fantastic relationship with the war chief and praised him personally on the tarmac.

The American president also used a meeting with the South Korean president Lee Jae Myung last month to discuss the meeting again with Kim. The two would be peace efforts, but Trump is well known for praising these autocrats.

But the message XIS is part of a more radical vision for the Chinese leader, who may not see a moment to report his alignments than the next military parade, which commemorates the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in the Second World War and the role of Chinas to fight against the imperial power which led an invasion of the years and brutal of its land.

Like Putin, XI sought to withdraw from this story to reshape a story that positions China and Russia, which fought during the Second World War as a Soviet Union, as a post-war international guards, distinct from the United States which they consider dominant now.

In Xi and Poutines Eyes, a key cause of war in Ukraine today or even North Korea which was trying to develop nuclear weapons is not the attacks of these countries, but the United States and its allies ignoring their legitimate security problems.

And more broadly, their rhetoric reproaches the United States and the alliances and the values ​​systems that she trained following the Second World War for World Crises, the Confrontation and Disparity in the world today.

This week, Xi shamelessly defends an order from the Second World War which he considers as an assault by the Western powers determined to block the rise in China, said Tong Zhao, a principal researcher at the Carnegie Endowment of International Peace in the United States.

And while examining the world landscape and calls for leaders near and far by his side, added Zhao, XI continues a campaign to delegitimize American leadership, weaken Western solidarity and raise China as a credible alternative.