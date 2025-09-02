Politics
Boris Johnson is frustrated by the British migrant crisis and the war of Ukraine … But above all, it is frustrated that he is no longer PM
Frustrated. This is the word ID choose if I had to summarize Boris Johnson now.
With American administrations, ending the war in Ukraine so far and with the situation in the Channel.
But more than anything, I suppose, with the fact that he is no longer Prime Minister.
We met for our third interview for GB News in the past two years. In Edinburgh, where he spoke during an evening with Boris Johnson (tickets from 49 years old).
He is his usual affable and entertaining self. And he is still as passionate about Ukraine.
At the last meeting last sea, he took place at the Munich security conference in February, shortly after Donald Trump had horrified allies by winning the phone and speaking for an hour and a half to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Johnson then defended Trump, accusing European headless chicken leaders.
Six months later, Mr. Putin continues to bomb Ukraine and a fortnight ago, Trump applauded and literally deployed the red carpet for the Russian president in Alaska.
What many consider as an American appeasement, Mr. Johnson says: I understand people's frustration as to the type of moral equivalence which is established between Russia and Ukraine by the White House.
Latest developments:
Boris Johnson was as passionate as ever the question of Ukraine War
|GB News
“It is exasperating to hear this kind of thing. We know who is in law. It is in black and white. It is good against evil. Ukraine is a completely innocent lesion party.
“We all know that it was, you know, frankly, to make patients to see Putin being welcomed in America like that.
But despite his clear frustration, he stresses that Mr. Trump has accepted security guarantees and believes that if the United States is finally piling up on pressure, he continues to threaten, war could be finished at Christmas.
It also praises the prices that the United States has slapped India due to its continuous use of Russian oil and gas.
The frustration of Mr. Johnsons is not limited to Trump / Russia / Ukraine.
Asked about the continuous crisis of small boats, he retorts: we had a plan, that I thought that I only announced a few months before, tragically, I had to leave the office on April 22 or roughly, with the plan of Rwanda. And in fact, this is the right plan. You know.
“And what is so exasperating is to look at a British British idea, which the Rwanda plan was currently developed by other countries.
The United States uses Rwanda for migrants, and Johnson says that interior secretary Yvette Cooper should swallow a lot of pride and implement the Rwanda plan. ”
“That's what they should do. They should, they should go back to Kigali. They should say, look, we have good, we made a big mistake.
It’s not going to happen, I say. He strikes: they made many other turns. They did a lot of other U rounds. They made a U-UP on the payment of winter fuel why don't they make an up on that?
When I point out that the elections were called before the flights can take off and so we do not know if it would have worked, he exclaims: I did not call the election. I would have won the elections.
And there we have it. Rishi Sunak called the elections, following the Conservative Party after getting rid of Mr. Johnson and then Liz Truss in rapid estate.
There is a parallel universe in the head of Boris Johnsons where his deputies did not take him out and he would have swept them to another victory.
Pious wishes.
But I am stuck by the way, despite my best efforts, he will not linger on Kemi Badenoch, or Nigel Farage, nor the current problems. He talks about what he did, what he could have done if Hed was allowed to stay.
Even when I confronted him with the wave of Boris, where legal migration has increased towards almost a million on his watch, he repels it and insists, that with Brexit, I regained control of our borders.
Boris Johnson has unfinished affairs. Kemi Badenoch has so far been unable to cross and his questionable that another leader in current culture could reverse the disastrous fortunes of the parties, when Nigel Farage sets up the microphone and the titles.
But Boris Johnson, like Mr. Trump and Mr. Farage, (had?) An amazing gift in his ability to connect with the public.
Could he come back?
I would not remember your breath. But if you think it's impossible, remember how Mr. Trump was struck off after his first mandate.
Never say.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.com/politics/boris-johnson-frustrated-migrant-crisis-tukraine-war-no-longer-pm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
