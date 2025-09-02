



President of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that he would lead the federal intervention of the law enforcement to combat crime in Chicago and Baltimore, despite the firm opposition of elected leaders and many residents in the two cities.

Questioned by journalists from the oval office about sending the national guard troops to the third city of nations, said Trump was going, but added, I didn't say when.

I have an obligation, said the president. This is not a political thing.

The governor of Illinois JB Pritzker, a candidate for the potential democratic presidential election in 2028, made fun of the concept of sending military troops and federal agents to Chicago, reiterating Tuesday that the federal intervention was not required or wanted.

Local officials of Baltimore joined the Maryland Wes Moore Democratic Governor in a federal intervention for the application of federal law.

Trump has already sent national guard troops to Los Angeles and Washington, DC, where he also federalized the police. He said that he was planning similar movements in other cities led by Democrats, even as a federal judge, on Tuesday judge the illegal Californian deployment.

Trump criticizes Chicago leaders

The president congratulated the mayor of Washington Muriel Bowser for working with the federal forces, but repeated his criticism of Pritzker and the mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, Democrat.

Trump said Hed loved Pritzker to call and say, sends the troops even if the governor with two mandates said on several occasions that he would not do it.

If the governor of Illinois called, call me, I would like to do it, said Trump. Now was going to do it anyway. We have the right to do so.

Pritzker has judged comments from Trumps to call him to get help as unleashed. The two were locked in a growing word war for days while Trump called Chicago the most dangerous city in the world on Tuesday.

No, I will not call the president asking him to send troops to Chicago, Pritzker said on Tuesday at a press conference with Johnson and other leaders. Iv has already said it clear.

Illinois informed of the federal plan

The State received its first contact on the federal intervention on Saturday when the Illinois State police chief received a call from Gregory Bovino, head of border patrols El Centro, California, sectoral, saying that immigration agents would come to Chicago, according to Pritzker. The governor said that no other detail had been proposed.

Pritzker urged the public not to let the presence of federal agents trigger tensions in the city but asked residents to monitor neighbors and film interactions with federal agents and share them publicly.

The authorities thrive on your silence, he said. Be strong for America.

Chicago is preparing for the enlarged federal presence, with activists, pastors and schools prepared for the flood of national attention.

Even without knowing exactly what is happening, the network of organized activists of cities began to circulate the protest hours, promising to demonstrate within hours of the arrival of troops or federal agents.

The measures are familiar in a city that has long tried to counter Trumps' attempt to expel more people, including adding more staff to a hotline to report immigration arrests.

Dozens of pastors write a letter to Trump on Tuesday saying that the emphasis should rather be put on under-financed schools and unemployment.

To the faithful of Chicago, I say this: prepare your heart for the resistance, said the letter.

Crime in Chicago

Johnson said that violence in the city comes from firearms in the streets which are treated towards the Illinois of neighboring states, including the Indiana led by the Republicans.

Chicago will continue to have a problem of violence as long as red states continue to have a firearm problem, Johnson said.

Echoing a trend in other major American cities, the violent crime of Chicagos has dropped considerably, although there is a persistent problem in certain parts of the city.

Recently, the Trump administration has renewed the interest of the newspaper of the daily crime of cities, in particular by using a series of shootings during the weekend of the Labor Day as justification of an increased military presence.

The Chicagos Homicide rate is 21.7 per 100,000 residents in 2024, according to the analysis of federal data on crime by the Rochester Institute of Technology. He quotes seven other major American cities St. Louis, New Orleans, Detroit, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Indianapolis and Richmond, Virginie with higher rates.

Chicago reported 573 homicides in 2024, most of the American city of this year. But the violent crime has dropped considerably in the first half, which represents the most steep drop of more than a decade, according to the city data. The shots and homicides decreased by more than 30% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same era last year.

The Attorney General of Illinois, Kwame Raoul, said that the city and the state would continue once the federal intervention at the start.

Trump says that the intervention in Baltimore is necessary

Trump said on Tuesday that he had the obligation to protect this country, and that includes Baltimore.

David Turner, spokesperson for Moore, stressed that the Maryland Democratic Governor does not support the National Guard to the largest city in states.

Although we try to decipher exactly what the president meant today, the governor has always been clear: the use of the National Guard for the Municipal Police is theatrical and unsustainable, he said.

The mayor of Baltimore, Brandon Scott, has listed some of the recent achievements of cities in reducing armed violence. Scott has repeatedly accused the president of using racist rhetoric and targeting cities led by blacks, such as Baltimore and Chicago.

Heres The Reality in Baltimore, Scott wrote on X, noting that Baltimore homicides have reached historic stockings in the middle of supported declines, including the lowest number of homicides never recorded for the month of August.

Trump said his efforts in Washington assured that it was now a safe area. We have no crime.

The White House announced Tuesday that more than 1,650 people were arrested since the Trump administration mobilized federal officials on August 7.

And this city was really bad, said Trump. He said, were really proud of federal efforts to limit crime to Washington.

___

The writers of the associated press Lea Skene in Baltimore and Brian Witte in Annapolis, Maryland, contributed to this report. Tareen reported to Chicago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-chicago-baltimore-law-enforcement-6d7c80258f17c3d679358467531f7e9d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos