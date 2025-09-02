Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

The Spanish National Court has confirmed the pre -trial detention of a Georgian national at the center of an international smuggling network which used Turkey as a key logistics center to hide the re -export of industrial equipment sensitive to Russia.

The decision of July 14, 2025 highlights the way in which Turkish companies and infrastructure have been systematically exploited to circumvent the sanctions of the European Union.

The court documents reveal that a Georgian citizen identified only by the first name of Alexander orchestrated the export of a Fagima Studio 800-800-tool, classified as double-use equipment, from Spain to a chain of bus companies. The equipment was officially recorded in Türkiye, but the investigators found that its true destination was the Russian company Newton-ITM, a company linked to linked sectors linked to Mosques.

To hide the transfer, Alexander relied on Gerimeks St Global Ithalat Ihracat Ltd. STI, a Turkish commerce company recorded as an importer. The data in the Turkish trade register show that the company belongs to Ali Rza Glkanat, who seems to be a politician involved both to the ruling party of justice and development (AKP) and the main party of the Republican People (CHP).

The decision of the Spanish courts reveals how Russia used Turkey as led to bypass Western sanctions:

The evidence entered by the Spanish police included seal of the company for Gerimeks in Türkiye, Gerimex in Russia and International Engineering & Machine SL (IMP) in Spain. The possession of these stamps has enabled Alexandre to make commercial documents, which gives the impression that the expeditions were legitimate Turkish imports rather than diversion in Russia.

The messages recovered from the Alexanders phone provided investigators with a clear image of the Turkish connection. In April and May 2024, Alexander exchanged messages with Russian contacts in Newton-ITM, sending invoices and transport documents. An invoice of a logistics company showed a transport contract of 12,000 euros to move the Istanbul machine tool to the Russian port of Tuapse and from there to Moscow.

These conversations have shown that Turkey was not the final destination but rather a public transport location. The vouchers were brought to Türkiye, reconditioned as Turkish exports, then shipped to Russia, allowing the network to circumvent commercial restrictions on the EU.

The court's decision shows how companies recorded by the Turks provided crucial coverage for the network. Gerimeks in Türkiye and Gerimex in Russia seems to be mirror companies controlled by the accused's partners. By maintaining entities in both countries, the group has created a false commercial path, which makes customs difficult for customs and regulators to detect illegal transfers.

The investigators concluded that Alexander was the real leader in the triangulation scheme, using Turkey as an intermediate node between Spain, the origin of export, and Russia, the final recipient.

The case is added to the growing European concerns that Turkey serves as a conduit for the regimes to combat sanctions for the benefit of Moscow. EU and the United States officials have repeatedly warned that Turkish companies re-explain double-use goods such as industrial machines, electronics and chemical precursors that can be reused for the Russian military industry.

This commercial register document shows that Gerimex in Türkiye belongs to Ali Rza Glkanat:

In this case, the Spanish court highlighted the role of turkeys not as a country of passive transit but as an active link in the supply chain, where companies have been recorded, forged documents and shipments. The use of corporate seals linked to Turkish companies highlighted the depth of involvement.

Alexanders' defense team insisted that all exports comply with the EU trade rules, that Turkish companies were legitimate business partners and that the accused had no control over the goods once they left Spain. Defense has also emphasized the poor health of Alexanders as a reason for liberation.

However, the judges found that the documentary track, the possession of Turkish corporate seals and cross -border coordination underlined the deliberate deception. The Court concluded that Turkey has played a decisive role in disguise the real destination for prohibited exports and that Alexandre has personally orchestrated the program behind the scenes.

The decision illustrates the ease with which Turkish commercial companies can be trained in networks to combat sanctions. He raises questions about the application of ankaras of export controls and if some Turkish companies willingly ensure the coverage of Russian supply efforts with full knowledge and approval of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Spain now confirming Alexanders' detention, prosecutors should extend their investigation into the Turkish links of the networks, which could lead to a more in -depth examination of the role of Ankaras as a sanctional flaw within NATO and the wider safety landscape of EUS.