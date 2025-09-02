Faizal Assegaf Desak Hendropriyono was arrested, said Jokowi Dalang Kiospha





Gelora.co – The political critic as well as the president of progress 98, Faizal ASSEGAF, stressed that the wave of riots which struck various regions was a clear proof of the failure of the governance of President Joko Widodo over the past 10 years. According to him, the efforts of a certain number of figures, including Am Hendropriyono, who tried to direct public opinion so as not to blame Jokowi's power circle as a form of dage. “Don't be fooled by people with cheap political maneuvers. The facts of riots and chaos are the result of Jokowi mismanagement for a decade,” said Faizal in a viral video on the Instagram account @Faizalassegaf on Monday, September 1, 2025. “Hendropriyono should have been arrested,” he said. Faizal Stegaf Sauge Satire Launched from his personal Instagram, Faizal wrote: “Politically, Hendropriyono & Jokowi Dalang Dalang Bembangan. One by one of the main maneuver in Jokowi in the arena of the anti-moving demonstration that burned Indonesia.” “The masks have changed in various political dramas to believe in the public. They forgot, the power of 10 years with all the appearance of arrogance, lies and cunning, has now produced a national riot and a disaster.” The trace of Jokowi's power is under the spotlight Faizal accused Jokowi's main circumference of changing faces in various political dramas, as if his party was not involved in national upheavals. “The ten years of ten years full of arrogance, lies and cunning now turn into national disasters. Do not wash your hands as if they were clean,” he said. He recalled that various problems ranging from alleged violations of human rights, political scandals, to the violence of the authorities, could not be separated from the low governance of the state in the Jokowi era. August 2025 Riot chronology The wave of demonstrations which was initially triggered by the question of the DPR allowance of 50 million rupees / month has turned into a national riot. Then comes the full chronology: August 28 The initial demonstration took place peacefully. The DPR allocation issue is 50 million rupees / month to be a trigger. Affan Kurniawan's online motorcycle taxi killed by a Brimob vehicle. Mass emotions explode.

August 29 DEMO extended to Surabaya, Bandung, Yogyakarta. There was a burn from the DPRD office, MPR Mess and acts of vandalism.

The action of August 30 is increasingly brutal. The looting of civil servants' houses and public facilities is increasingly widespread.

August 30 Trénité de Makassar: The DPRD South Sulawesi building was burned, three people were killed. President PRABOWO SUBIANTO ordered the authors a firm action. Pressure for the new government Faizal has evaluated that this situation should be serious evaluation equipment for the Prabowo Subaianto government. According to him, the root of the problem is at the heart of power, not an external factor. “The source of damage to this country is at the office of the president. If it is not assessed, this dark story will continue to repeat itself,” said Faizal. As an activist for the 1998 reform and founder of the 212 Alumni Presidium, Faizal stressed that his criticism was not to attack. But rather to open the public's eyes to the political reality which is covered. Firm action for the authors. ***

