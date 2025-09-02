Donald Trump reacts to rumors of viral death during the live office event live





Need to know that Donald Trump approached recent rumors on his health at a press conference on Tuesday September 2, “I did not see this,” said the president about the online conspiracy theory that he died on the weekend of the Labor Day, the Internet was flooded with speculative publications saying that Trump had died or seriously badly.

President Donald Trump made his first comments in person on viral rumors that his health fails.

At a press conference on Tuesday, September 2, Trump, 79, was invited by a journalist if he was aware that many social media users thought he died last week.

“No,” he replied. “Really? I didn't see that.”

The president continued by saying that he knew that people wondered if he was sick because he saw “reports”, but said that he did not know the conspiracy theory that is now beginning that he died.

“It's quite serious,” he added. “I knew they said,” Does he agree? How does he feel? “… I had heard that, but I did not hear that to this extent.”

Trump then blamed conspiracy theory on “false news” and blamed the media for having spread it, although the theory has occurred in a social media users and has never been treated as facts by major media.

President Donald Trump has signaled his motorcycle as he leaves the Trump National Golf Club on September 1, 2025.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty

Trump's health rumors dominated the internet conversation during the Labor Day weekend, days after the president was spotted with a big bruise in hand. Friday, August 29, “Trump is dead” and where is Trump? even started on tendency on X.

Social media detectives highlighted Trump's erased calendar over the weekend, as well as the recent interview with Vice-President JD Vance with USA Today, where he spoke of his preparation to intervene if something should happen to the president.

US President Donald Trump talks to journalists from the White House Oval Office on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.

SOMODEVILLA / GETTY CHIP

“Yes, terrible tragedies occur. But I am very confident that the President of the United States is in good condition, will serve the rest of his mandate and do great things for the American people, Vance, 41, told the point of sale.

And if, God does not like it, there is a terrible tragedy, I cannot think of better training during the job than what I have obtained in the last 200 days, he added.

Trump was not seen in public for several consecutive days last week, which added more fuel to the theory otherwise unfounded than it was seriously ill.

President Donald Trump was seen by leaving the White House on Saturday, August 30, closed the viral rumors that he died.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty

After false claims of Trump's death have already invaded the Internet, the president released on Saturday and closed rumors. The White House press pool documented its White House excursion to the National Golf Club Trump in Sterling, Virginia, and took a photo.

Trump again visited the golf course on Monday, the White House press swimming pool reporting that he had stayed at the club for about five and a half hours before returning home.

Even since his public observations, rumors on the president's health have persisted, many always insist that he could have suffered from an unknown medical episode during his days of projector.

The second son of the president, Eric, 41, criticized the rumors of death on his father on social networks, republishing a message which quoted the president saying: “I have never felt better in my life”, and adding his own comment: “The radical left is so sick and twisted”

Concerns about Trump's health have been raised several times in recent months, largely due to a recurring bruise on his hand which was, until recently, hidden by makeup.

After the bruise was spotted for the first time under makeup several months ago, the white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the reason for the bruises was due to Trump “shaking hands all day, every day”.

The White House doctor, Sean Barbarella, shared a note in July which developed the president's bruises, saying that it “complies with the minor irritation of soft tissue of the frequent handshake and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention diet”.

In July, Trump received a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency after being seen with what seemed to be swollen ankles. Barbabella declared in a note at the time that it was a “benign and common condition, in particular among individuals over 70 years”.

The doctor insisted at the time that despite the diagnosis of Trump, he “remains in excellent health.

