Live updates: Trump announces the move of Space Command in Alabama





President Donald Trump announced that the command of the American space will be located in Alabama, reversing a decision by the Biden era to keep it at its temporary headquarters in Colorado.

Trump's expected decision long awaited the four -year war between two states and the opposite administrations on the place where to locate the command of American space, an intense fight because the headquarters would be an important boon for the local economy. Alabama and Colorado have been fighting for a long time to claim the command of space, the elected officials of the two states saying that their condition is the best place.

The registered office of the United States Space Command will move to the magnificent location of a place called Huntsville, in Alabama, forever that under the name of Rocket City, said Trump, flanked by republican members of the Alabamas Congress Delegation, of the Oval Office on Tuesday. We had a lot of competition for this and the Alabamas got it.

Other news followed today:

The mayor of Chicago repels the planned military repression: the mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, signed an executive decree to counter the administration plan to send federal officers to the city. The order orders the city's ministries to protect the constitutional rights of residents. It prevents the Chicago police service from collaborating with the federal authorities on patrols, the application of immigration or the production of traffic stops and control points. The prescription also prevents agents from carrying facial coverings to hide their identity. Asked Tuesday about sending troops to Chicago, Trump said, but added. I didn't say when. Trump says that the video showing the objects launched from the White House is AI after his team indicates that it is real: during a press conference on Tuesday, a journalist showed the president a video broadcast during the weekend, seeming to show something that is expelled from an open window of the upper White House. Trump said the White House windows are sealed because they are bullets and have suggested that the videos can have used AI. But the White House during the weekend told several media that the video showed an entrepreneur carrying out an interview. Military lawyers will serve as immigration judges: the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, approved the sending up to 600 military lawyers to the Ministry of Justice to serve as temporary immigration judges, according to a memo dated August 27 and examined by the Associated Press. The army will begin to send groups of 150 lawyers both military and civilians to the Ministry of Justice as soon as possible.

