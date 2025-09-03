During their meeting in Beijing today, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin demonstrated their proximity. Putin and XI, referring to each other as friends, praised the strength of their relationship when their two countries have advanced an agreement to build a gas pipeline that would link their savings even more.

The continuous friendship between the two leaders is a brutal reminder that Donald Trump, despite his attempt to raise awareness of Russia and speaks of not the Americas, two main competitors, did not restart the global card of strategic alliances to its advantage. But here is the curious thing: either China.

In a few weeks of the inauguration, many observers were one of them, by courting Russia and punishing Europe, Trump could give birth to and, the most alarming, traditional allies in Washingtons in China. The fact that Beijing welcomes such an opportunity seemed obvious: China had often sought to be silent between the United States and its friends, but recently, Xi had set out China relations with Europe by supporting the invasion of the Poutines of Ukraine. Now Beijing could repair things by presenting himself as a more reliable partner than Washington.

But insofar as Beijing has made such an effort so far, it has been short -lived. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reportedly told the first European unions diplomat in July that China could not accept a Russian loss in Ukraine, as that could lead The United States to concentrate its energies on the contents of Chinas increase. This position on Ukraine, combined with a difficult position on commercial issues, left China unable to improve its links with Europe, as was obvious in a Beijing summit With EU leaders in July, during which the two parties found practically no common ground.

China has also not done to shake up American alliances in Asia. Beijing continued to alienate its neighbors by aggressively claiming the demands to almost the whole Sea of ​​southern China; In August, two Chinese naval ships He collided as they were trying to hunt a Philippin coast guard boat. South Korea, the newly elected president, Lee Jae Myung, has expressed interest in improving relations with China, but rather than seizing this, Xi clearly indicated that the sympathies of her governments rest with the primary opponent of Seouls, North Korea, whose dictator, Kim Jong one, will be visit China this week for a celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Asia. In recent days, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the meeting of the Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjinhis first trip to China in seven years. But Modi is unlikely to rush into XIS weapons, given the role of Chinas in the supply of the chief of chief India, Pakistan, with Hunting jets and missiles Used in recent clashes on cashmere. New Delhi is involved in a commercial dispute with Trump, but India remains a member of the Quad, a partnership with the United States, Japan and Australia aimed at counterbalance Beijing in Asia.

This decision -making scheme suggests that Beijing has not made a lot of Trump disturbances to American alliances. Rather, China treats the established democratic powers of the United States, the European Union, Japan and their partners, the main obstacles to its global ambitions. In this strategic calculation, Putin remains a crucial partner for China. Last week, XI told Vyacheslav Volodin, the president of the Russian Duma, that the two countries should According to an official summary of his comments, to safeguard their security and to work for a fairer and equitable international order, that of his comments.

The fact that Washington, under Trump, abandoned the language, and apparently the agenda of the values ​​shared with the other democracies does not seem to have changed this calculation. Chinese leaders still see Western countries as a unit and do not see that there is enough profit to be won by trying to play them against each other, said Sergey Radchenko, expert in Chinese-Russian relations at the school of advanced international studies of Johns Hopkins University. As a result, he added, Chinese leaders need Russia as a counterweight. Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, argues that for Xi and Putin, Trump is simply another president who seeks to extend and maintain American domination. From the point of view of the leaders of Chinas, the Americans and the Europeans like us to be weak, poor and to admire them, which we do not accept, Gabuev told me. It is the story that is really impossible to change in current circumstances.

China seeks to extend its influence in the world in the world to American spending. XI on Monday criticized hegemonism and protectionism which are not so dressed in excavation in Washington and proposed a new initiative to strengthen the role of developing countries in international decision -making. But neither Russia nor China seems to have fully timed the opportunity that prevails over the withdrawal of the United States from the world management. For Russia, the courtification of better relations with the American allies could help relieve the economic pressure that sanctions have imposed. In the Chinal case, a more subtle and flexible foreign policy could blur the relationships established for a long time and reshaped the world order.

The disdain for the previous ones of foreign policy and erratic flip flops will continue to open opportunities for XI and Putin to expand their global influence to Washingtons. But to court it Western partners would probably imply compromises that these dictators are probably not ready to do. China remains with the intention, for example, to continue technological superiority, to modernize its soldiers and to associate themselves with Poutinall policies which remain in terms of improving relations with the American allies.

By continuing to line up with each other and to treat the West as a unified adversary with common values ​​and interests, XI and Putin actually maintain the American alliance system. They also leave the possibility that the next American president can repair the world order which supported American domination.