



President Trump speaks on Tuesday in the oval office of the White House. Trump announces that the US Space Command will move its headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

President Trump announced that he intended to move the registered office of US Space Command in Huntsville, Alberta, in an oval office announcement on Tuesday.

This is not the first time that Trump has intended to permanently move the space in Alabama. During the last days of his first mandate, he announced his choice on other places, saying that he had personally made the decision.

Then in 2023, the Biden administration declared that this decision could endanger military preparation. Trump's latest switch has been planned for a long time since Biden has chosen to keep the organization at Peterson air base in Colorado Springs.

The command of space coordinates and oversees the country's space assets and provides them to the new branch of the American army, the spatial force, for a possible deployment. Trump created a spatial force during his first mandate to pursue American superiority in space.

Trump was joined by American Senators of Alabama, Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt. He said that command of the so-called “Rocket City” movement of Alabama could benefit the local economy by providing thousands of jobs and “billions of dollars in investment”.

“More importantly, this decision will help America defend and dominate the high border,” said Trump.

Huntsville was the center of rocket development for NASA from the 1960s. The Marshall Space Flight Center tested the motors for spacecrafts ranging from the Saturn Five Booster which landed astronauts on the Moon, to the current spaceship for SpaceX and Blue Origin, both private companies with important government contracts. The installation of NASA also supervises the science carried out on board the international space station.

This decision also has political implications. Alabama is a reliably republican state, where voters have supported Trump's three campaigns for the White House. One of its first political rallies in 2015 was in Mobile, Alberta, along the Gulf coast.

Colorado has become more and more democratic since the 2008 presidential election. Earlier this year, members of the Colorado Republican Congress wrote a letter to Trump asking him not to move operations.

During his announcement, Trump noted these political dynamics but said, “I don't think it influenced my decision, right?” He also said that “one of the big problems” he has with Colorado is the adoption of the state of voting by mail “, so they automatically affected the elections.” Trump's criticism with regard to the vote sent by post as a source of generalized fraud is not founded.

