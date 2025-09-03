The Provincial Government of Java Oriental gives priority to the improvement of public facilities and the inventory of damaged assets





Surabaya (Beritajatim.com) The deputy of Java Oriental Emil Elestianto Dardak stressed that the provincial government is now focusing on the inventory of damaged assets and public facilities. He declared that after the plenary DPRD of Java East Java concerning the submission of the Commission, the reports on the discussion of the APBD amendment until 2025, Tuesday 2/9/2025). Again the inventory, Emil said when he asked him questions about damaged assets. According to Emil, the main concern of the provincial government is the public facilities used directly by the community. He said that improvements in the public interest should be the initial priority. Well, later first. The important thing is public facilities. I am more worried that there are two main things. The one used by the public is that we must first correct. So what this community uses, said Emil. In addition to public facilities, Emil stressed the importance of maintaining government documents. He said the document has become an important element of governance and responsibility. Second, these documents. Because this document is part of governance, part of governance, responsibility. Well, this is what must be inventory, he said. Regarding other assets that support government tasks, Emil said the next solution would be sought. However, he considered that the most ethical at the time was to make sure that people could come back to use their facilities. Now, that others to support our tasks will find the next solution. I think what is more ethical today, we focus on the community. What are their installations that we can try to repair it first, he added. Mentioned if the loss due to damage could be included in the discussion of the APBD amendment, Emil said that this was not yet included in the current agenda. According to him, the most important step is to restore the situation again stable. We sometimes have to focus today on the restoration of the situation to be controlled. Please may later allow we can discuss it again, concluded Emil.[asg/kun]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beritajatim.com/emil-dardak-pemprov-jatim-utamakan-perbaikan-fasilitas-publik-dan-inventarisasi-aset-rusak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos