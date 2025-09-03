Trump says that he moved the order space of the space headquarters in Alabama due to the voting system by mail from Colorado





Washington President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that US Space Command's headquarters will move to Alabama from Colorado, overthrowing a decision to administration from Biden.

In the White House remarks, Trump said that he was making the change in part due to the use by mail by post.

“The problem I have with Colorado, one of the big problems, they voted by mail, they went to all the votes sent by post, so they automatically twisted the elections,” Trump said in the oval office.

Colorado authorizes elections in person, but each voter automatically receives a voting bulletin by post. According to the Secretary of State of Colorado, approximately 92% of the voting bulletins for last November elections were a ballot by mail, with around 8% of voting in person.

Trump said last month that he wanted to prohibit the voting sent by post to national level, an announcement that had already been met by some Republicans.

“We cannot have this when a state is for the vote sent by post, it means that it wants dishonest elections, because that is what it means. So that also played an important factor,” said Trump when he was flanked by the Alabama legislators who put pressure for the move of Space Command.

Trump lost Colorado, a state with two Democratic senators in the last three presidential elections. Alabama, on the other hand, is a deep red state which has always voted republican in the presidential elections.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and several Alabama Republicans at the White House event noted that it was President Joe Biden who changed the headquarters of space orders in Colorado of what was supposed to be Alabama.

Hegseth said Trump restored his headquarters to “precisely where he should be, depending on what the spatial force, the air force, your leadership”, which, according to him, will give us a strategic advantage in the future “.

“It's Huntsville, Alabama,” said the defense secretary. “We are well in advance in space, but this will guarantee that we remain in step and that we are going to the limits, because it is the most important domain. Whoever controls the sky will control the future war. And the President, you make sure that this happens today.”

President Donald Trump as a flag of the new American space command is revealed in Rose Garden in 2019. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images File

The delegation of the Colorado Congress, made up of both Republicans and Democrats, said in a joint declaration that prevails over the decision to harm the state and the nation.

The command of the moving space places our years of space defense, wastes billions of dollars of taxpayers and gives the advantage of the converging threats of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, the statement said.

Being prepared for any threat should be the absolute priority of nations; A crucial part of this is to keep in place what is already fully operational, he continued, adding that the bipartite group of legislators will take the necessary measures to keep command in Colorado Springs, that it qualified the programs at their home.

Trump created “space force” in 2018 during his first mandate to compete in space with other world powers such as China and Russia. Although he announced, and he was later confirmed that Huntsville was the favorite location of his registered office, the Biden administration interrupted these plans in 2023 due to concerns concerning the restrictive law on the abortion of Alabama. Consequently, the head of the American space decided this year that the military branch would build its seat in Colorado Springs, instead.

Trump said on Tuesday that the Alabama move would lead to 30,000 jobs in the state and lead hundreds of billions of dollars in investment. “More importantly, this decision will help America to defend and dominate the high border, as they call it,” he said.

The president added that the command of space, from his new location, will play a “key role” in the development of “Golden Dome”, the anti -missile defense system that Trump wants to model after Iron Dome of Israel.

“Was going to have a golden dome whose Nobodys have never seen the best, the best, the best,” he said.

Rebecca Shaked

Raquel Coronell uribe contributed.

