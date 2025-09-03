Politics
Semicon India 2025: PM Modi pushes for the property of local semiconductor while Vahnaw reveals the first local chip
Speaking to the technological summit, Prime Minister Modi said: “The world trusts India, the world believes in India and the world is ready to build a semiconductor future in India.” He added that when other countries were faced with challenges, India recorded the growth of GDP in the first quarter of fiscal year 26 of 7.8%, which exceeded all expectations.
“India is guaranteed to progress quickly to become the third world economy,” said Prime Minister Modi, adding that “oil can be black gold, but chips are digital diamonds”. He also said that at a time when there were concerns in the economy of the world, there are challenges created by economic selfishness, adding that the future lies in fries, not on oil wells.
“The oil shaped the last century, and the fate of the world was linked to the oil wells. But in the 21st century, the power was concentrated in the small chip. Although tiny, the chip has the strength to advance worlds at high speed,” he said.
He pointed out that the global semiconductor market is worth around 600 billion dollars and will cross $ 1 billion in a few years, and he is convinced that India will play an important role in the $ 1 market.
He stressed that the semiconductor program that started in 2021 attracted investments of around $ 18 billion in 10 projects authorized so far, the first factory approved in 2023.
PM Modi also stressed the importance of critical minerals in the manufacture of various technological products, and how the country works to respond to requests at the national level. He also declared that he wanted the intellectual property semi-semi-semi-semi-semi-semle (IP) to be developed in India, which would help the country to be competitive with other nations.
“The critical mineral mission is a key development area. We seek to meet the demand for rare earths thanks to domestic production,” he said. “We want semiconductor IP to be developed in India,” added PM Modi.
The PM has urged all states to have healthy competition with other states to develop a semi-semi-semi ecosystem, adding that the government is working on the next phase of the semic program, and its design is ready, policy being a long-term commitment to the sector.
“We will meet all the requirements of the industry. We are not far from when the world says that the chip is” designed in India, made in India “.”
First processor and chip made in India presented
During the presentation of the first semiconductor processor “Made in India”, the IT Minister Vahnaw said: “In three and a half years, we have the world who turns to India in complete confidence. The construction of four seminic units takes place at a quick pace. First flea made in India, under the Mission Semicon, is now ready (CG Power).”
Vaishnaw said two other plants will release their tokens in the next two to three months.
The VIKRAM 32-bit VIKRAM processor is the first fully “32-bit microprocessor made in India which is qualified for use under the hard environmental conditions of launch vehicles. The chip has been developed by the semiconductor laboratory of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
#WATCH | In Semicon India 2025, the Minister of the Union for electronics and information technology, Ashwini Vahnaw presents the Vikram 32 -bit processor and the test chips of the 4 approved projects to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 32 -bit Vikram processor is the first 32 bits entirely in India pic.twitter.com/8fckbe0sve
Years (@ani) September 2, 2025
The Minister of Computers said that during turbulent and uncertain times, India is a stability lighthouse and urged technological actors to invest and manufacture in India because of the country's stable policies.
“Seminic players should come to India due to a large talent swimming pool, we had the training target 85,000 professionals by 2030,” said Vahnaw. “India is now becoming a product nation and expertise, talent manufacturing facilities will give semi-semi-semi-semi-advantage players.”
“The growth of the first quarter of 7.8% is proof of the dynamic economy,” he added.
