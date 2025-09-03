Politics
Seven complaints made in a new Royal Brexit Book on the Crown
Sean CoughnRoyal correspondent
The eminently readable and eminently readable book and behind the scenes on the Royals made the headlines, including how Queen Camilla rejected sexual assault when she was a teenager.
Power and the Palace, published next week and written by the former Royal Correspondent for Times, explores the tangled relationship between the Royals and the world of politics.
From Nightcaps on the Royal Train to discussions on the coronation budget, here are some of the most catchy anecdotes in the book:
1 and 1 Queen Camilla rejected sexual assault And had the attacker arrested, in an incident that took place on a train to London when she was a teenager in the 1960s, said Low in the book.
The author says that the Queen told Boris Johnson the story of her experience in 2008 when he was mayor of London. Johnson's former communications director Gutto Harri told Low the details of this conversation.
“I did what my mother taught me. I removed my shoe and hit her in the nuts with the heel,” Camilla said.
According to this story, Camilla was “sufficiently possessed when they arrived in Paddington to jump from the train, find a guy in uniform and say” this man has just attacked me “, and he was arrested”.
The Buckingham Palace has the policy not to comment on the assertions in books.
But a source close to the Queen said: “If good comes from this publication, namely that the wider problems are discussed, it de-stigmatizes the whole subject and allows girls today to take action and ask for help and talk about it, then it's a good result.”
It is a story that is certainly in agreement with the Franc of Queen Camilla campaign against domestic violence and violence against women.
She visited women's shelters, disputed the taboos surrounding domestic violence and, during a reception for International Women's Day, organized stones that were launched in 1914 by suffrages to break the windows of the Buckingham Palace.
2 Which whiskey for a last royal glass? Michael Gove, while he was an environment secretary in 2018, was invited for a late drink with the prince of Wales of the time on the royal train – a devoted train for the monarchs since the reign of Queen Victoria.
The drink was a Laphroaig whiskey – a smoked and whirlwind of the Scottish Malt, like pouring a melancholic but rather melancholic highland into a cup.
GOVE, on a trip with the prince, was invited not to expect a big breakfast the next morning, with Charles who prefers a “small fruit vase, then a concoction of pressed fruit juice, a kind of beet and ginger or other”.
3 and 3 Boris Johnson was late for a meeting In 2008 with Prince Charles then because he had traveled in the wrong direction on the underground in London. He made sure that he would not be late for the next meeting by going to his bike.
It seemed to have fun Camilla, but Charles and Johnson would have had an icy relationship, including a government dispute to process asylum requests in Rwanda for years later.
4 Queen Elizabeth II was a rest. The end of the queen took care to avoid public interventions in political matters, but the author says that she was instinctively against the upheaval of Brexit.
The author quotes royal initiates and an unnamed superior minister, who declared that the Queen had been frustrated by part of the Bureaucracy of the European Union, but in balance, she thought it was better to stay.
The Queen saw the EU as part of the post-war colony it has supported, according to the sources of the book.
There are other glimpse of the end of the queen's ends with politicians. She behaved well with Harold Wilson and John Major, but had a much more tense relationship with Margaret Thatcher.
Queen Elizabeth personally called Tony Blair to congratulate him when the Good Friday agreement was signed in Northern Ireland in 1998. “I thought, I bet that she does not often,” said Blair.
There have been other unexpected interventions. She has expressed concerns to the ministers that the defense cuts should not threaten the army cornemuse music school and the highland battery.
5 “Does he always do this thing with you?” It was the question asked by Charles to the Prime Minister then Tony Blair, about the Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott. The author says that Prescott was in a “class to him when it came to disconcert Charles”.
Charles would have explained: “When he seated in front of you, he slides the seat with his separate legs, his crotch pointing a little in a threatening way and balances his cup of tea and his saucer on his belly. It's very strange.”
“Was it, asked Charles, a” sign of hostility or class enmity? “No,” said Blair.
6. “Hardball” on funding. The book reveals negotiations on public funding from the Royals when the sovereign subsidy was introduced in 2012 – and presents the palace as Cunier on money that their counterparts in Westminster.
When concerns have been raised, the link with the benefits of the succession of the crown could prove to be excessive and was likely to inflate the value of the annual subsidy, Low says that the palace played “hardball” and glued to the agreement.
As the BBC showed earlier this year, there was indeed a significant increase over time, With public financing threw in real termsTo pay repairs to the Buckingham Palace.
7 Coronation showcase. It was the government, rather than the palace, who wanted to make sure that the coronation of King Charles III in 2022 was a well -funded show.
While the Palace was wary of anything too ostentatious when people had trouble paying their bills, the government's “very clear advice” were that there should not be any ceremony at a reduced price and that there should be a “maximalist” approach.
At the end, The coronation costs 72 mIncluding 22 m for police costs.
Power and Palace, by Valentine Low. Head press. Posted on September 11.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c78z84d3gdgo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US measles climbs to a total of 1,431 cases
- “The common man will greatly benefit from it”: PM Modi greets the decreases in TPS levels; calls him a vast reform
- Boris Johnson criticizes the “ sick '' welcome for poutine in alaska
- Venezuelan president shows the Chinese XI jinping phone
- “It's hard to find any light on making Gaza reports”
- Imran Khan's nephew obtains a deposit in the case of attack on Jinnah's house
- Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings 2025 Week 1 Monday evening football
- People put money at the end of Trump 2025 in the White House
- Mitsotakis and Erdogan likely to meet this month
- Solar panels Imports Spike through Africa BBC News
- Pictures: A fatal earthquake hit Afghanistan – the Atlantic Ocean
- North Wales Base for Cricket Wales Team News