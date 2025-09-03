Sean CoughnRoyal correspondent

The eminently readable and eminently readable book and behind the scenes on the Royals made the headlines, including how Queen Camilla rejected sexual assault when she was a teenager. Power and the Palace, published next week and written by the former Royal Correspondent for Times, explores the tangled relationship between the Royals and the world of politics. From Nightcaps on the Royal Train to discussions on the coronation budget, here are some of the most catchy anecdotes in the book:

Getty images Queen Camilla, in Cornwall this week, campaigned against domestic violence

1 and 1 Queen Camilla rejected sexual assault And had the attacker arrested, in an incident that took place on a train to London when she was a teenager in the 1960s, said Low in the book. The author says that the Queen told Boris Johnson the story of her experience in 2008 when he was mayor of London. Johnson's former communications director Gutto Harri told Low the details of this conversation. “I did what my mother taught me. I removed my shoe and hit her in the nuts with the heel,” Camilla said. According to this story, Camilla was “sufficiently possessed when they arrived in Paddington to jump from the train, find a guy in uniform and say” this man has just attacked me “, and he was arrested”. The Buckingham Palace has the policy not to comment on the assertions in books. But a source close to the Queen said: “If good comes from this publication, namely that the wider problems are discussed, it de-stigmatizes the whole subject and allows girls today to take action and ask for help and talk about it, then it's a good result.” It is a story that is certainly in agreement with the Franc of Queen Camilla campaign against domestic violence and violence against women. She visited women's shelters, disputed the taboos surrounding domestic violence and, during a reception for International Women's Day, organized stones that were launched in 1914 by suffrages to break the windows of the Buckingham Palace.

Getty images What was in the glass for a last drink during a royal visit?

2 Which whiskey for a last royal glass? Michael Gove, while he was an environment secretary in 2018, was invited for a late drink with the prince of Wales of the time on the royal train – a devoted train for the monarchs since the reign of Queen Victoria. The drink was a Laphroaig whiskey – a smoked and whirlwind of the Scottish Malt, like pouring a melancholic but rather melancholic highland into a cup. GOVE, on a trip with the prince, was invited not to expect a big breakfast the next morning, with Charles who prefers a “small fruit vase, then a concoction of pressed fruit juice, a kind of beet and ginger or other”. 3 and 3 Boris Johnson was late for a meeting In 2008 with Prince Charles then because he had traveled in the wrong direction on the underground in London. He made sure that he would not be late for the next meeting by going to his bike. It seemed to have fun Camilla, but Charles and Johnson would have had an icy relationship, including a government dispute to process asylum requests in Rwanda for years later.

Queen Elizabeth would have been against the release of the EU

4 Queen Elizabeth II was a rest. The end of the queen took care to avoid public interventions in political matters, but the author says that she was instinctively against the upheaval of Brexit. The author quotes royal initiates and an unnamed superior minister, who declared that the Queen had been frustrated by part of the Bureaucracy of the European Union, but in balance, she thought it was better to stay. The Queen saw the EU as part of the post-war colony it has supported, according to the sources of the book. There are other glimpse of the end of the queen's ends with politicians. She behaved well with Harold Wilson and John Major, but had a much more tense relationship with Margaret Thatcher. Queen Elizabeth personally called Tony Blair to congratulate him when the Good Friday agreement was signed in Northern Ireland in 1998. “I thought, I bet that she does not often,” said Blair. There have been other unexpected interventions. She has expressed concerns to the ministers that the defense cuts should not threaten the army cornemuse music school and the highland battery.

Getty images The government wanted a spectacle rather than a coronation at a reduced price