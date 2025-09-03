Public appearance: Trump tries to ask questions about his health to rest





President Donald Trump was back in public on Tuesday to announce a new location for the registered office of the US Space Command and prove that the rumors of his disappearance have been greatly exaggerated.

Trump held the court in the oval office this afternoon, breaking an absence of a week of the spotlight that gave birth to viral theories that the president was seriously ill or even died.

Rumors have resumed social networks, moving around Bluesky and X among the conspiratorial influencers who had already raised questions about recurring bruises seen on Trums Hand.

Trump, who said that several sources close to the president have long been aware of his bruises in hand, pushed speculation about his well-being and insisted that Hed was very active during the holiday weekend.

It's a bit crazy, he told journalists. Many people know that I was very active in this labor celebration.

Even if he kept away from the public's eyes, Trump was anything but silent. Friday, he sat on a long interview with The Daily Caller, weighing on a range of subjects of his repression of crime in the war in Ukraine at his expanding White House renovation project.

He also posted in a compulsive way to Truth Social during the weekend, at some point, publishing a missive of 247 words on Saturday with a attached video telling his confrontation with a subcontractor who, according to him, had eradigated the new stone in Rose Garden.

I have made many shows and I also made a number of truths, long truths, I think that rather poignant truths, Trump said about his activity on social networks. I was very active in fact.

The photographers, in the meantime, have captured several images of him traveling towards and since his golf course Virginia.

In a statement on Tuesday, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was perfectly good and has a huge amount of energy.

Speculation invented online is crazy and baseless, and it is clearly pushed by democratic activists and madmen on the left, Leavitt told CNN. (Trump) was completely transparent about his health with the public, unlike his predecessor, who made weeks without speaking to the media and spent a third of his presidency sleeping on vacation.

Behind the scenes, the sources close to Trump said that the bruises had occurred long before suppressing the office. He had the hand evaluated several times, said the sources, each time with a similar conclusion which revolved around his age and his use of aspirin.

However, evidence throughout the weekend that Trump remained very lively did nothing to repress speculation in the corners of the internet focused on the plot that obsessed his health since the photos circulated earlier this year showing bruises on his hands, as well as images earlier this summer showing swelling in his legs.

The White House said at the time that the 79 -year -old man had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a current condition in the elderly where valves inside certain veins do not work as they should, allowing blood to put himself in the veins. An examination has not revealed any indication of more serious conditions, wrote Doctor Trumps, Dr. Sean Barbabella, at the time.

Chronic venous insufficiency is an incredibly common diagnosis, dean of the Yale School of Public Health and an emergency doctor told CNN. Assuming that the reports (Barbabellas) are true, this suggests that the president prevails over the diagnosis which is almost incidental, and on the basis of these reports, they excluded all the dangerous things that could have caused swelling of the legs.

As for bruises on the back of Trums hand, Barbabella attributed it to the minor irritation of soft tissue from a combination of frequent punches and the use of aspirin, which can make bruises more common.

The attention paid to bruise disturbed Trump and made him embarrassed, and until recently, he had started to cover bruises with heavy makeup. The problems with his hand, say several sources, go back to the countryside, when in one case, he bled after being cut while he was hugging with a woman with a ring and long nails.

He has now overcome the conscious part of what is the reason why you see him more, said a White House official in CNN. He decided to stop covering it and owning it because he knows that people know it.

Trump on Tuesday seemed to have discoloration on the back of his hand, perhaps makeup or a bruise that had healed slightly.

The visibility of bruises during the meeting of the firm of the past few weeks combined with visible attempts by Trumps to cover it with his other hand had rekindled the online chatting on his health.

Following this appearance, the White House underlined the previous statement published by Barbabella.

Trump’s allies have frequently played its endurance and accessibility in recent months, boasting of its constant interactions with the press and contrasting its domination of the daily news cycle with its predecessor, Joe Biden, who had a much more limited public presence during a presidency shaded by questions about his age and acuity.

But his intensive schedule only seemed to help fuel speculation only when he listed any public event on his official program for six days. Trump thwarted with vice-president JD Vance last Wednesday and signed decrees on Thursday in a session that was closed to the press, before spending the long weekend to commute between the White House and his golf course.

Before speaking Tuesday, Trump was not addressed to the press at the White House since Tuesday, August 26, when he answered journalists' questions at a public meeting of marathon of 3 hours and 17 minutes from his office.

According to a CNN review of the daily advice of the presidents, these six days mark the longest that Trump has not spoken to journalists in public since he took office, although he was seated for the interview with the conservative daily during this period. Trump also appeared where journalists could see him over the weekend, traveling on his golf course on Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the holiday weekend, although he did not speak publicly.

It is not unusual for the president, who often spends his weekends in one of his many golf properties, to avoid the press during the weekend and on vacation.

Trump, who will be 80 years old next June, is already the oldest person to be inaugurated as president. And his reluctance to engage with questions about his mortality, combined with wills often on the top of his vigor by those around him. Ronny Jackson, the former doctor, in July, called him the healthiest president that this nation has never seen only accelerated his health and physical form.

Runney rejected the sudden rush of Trumps' health theories following pure speculation and whirlwind of social media conspiracy theory, rather than new concrete information.

I heard a lot of questions raised, she said about bruises by hand, noting that the elderly are thinner and bruises more easily. But based on the information given to us, we must understand that it is just a little clumsy and is on aspirin.

However, Runney encouraged close monitoring of the health of presidents as a standard practice, referring to a long history of non-transparency around presidential diseases dating back to efforts aimed at hiding Franklin D. Roosevelts paralyzing during his presidency in the 1930s.

This administration has promised radical transparency, and I think the American public deserves it, she said.

Despite the frequent call for cameras in the oval office, Trump so far in his second mandate has rarely traveled outside the White House, except to visit his own properties. He has not yet revived the mega-mega through the country which defined his campaign and have become a characteristic of his first mandate.

These changes did not do much to slow down the torrent of the news generated by the West wing, Trump publishing new political ads, personal threats and political reflections several times a day.

But with the two parties that were already preparing for the following years, the viral attention paid to Trumps Health during last week offered an overview of how the opponents of the presidents could try to keep his well-being in the eyes of the public and put Trump on the defensive of his age.

While speculation resumed online this weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom published an Instagram compilation from Trump which included clips of his bruised hand and stumbling the staircases with Air Force One, all ready for Reba McCentires, I am a survivor.

He tries, the legend of publications read.

CNNS DJ Judd contributed to this report.

