The North Korean leader of Hong Kong, Kim Jong Un, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to join the Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping in China for a demonstration of force against the West.

Earlier, the Russian chief praised his host as a dear friend and said that relations between the two countries had reached their highest level in history when they sought to challenge American world domination.

The trio will be joined by the president of Iran during a massive military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, while Xi welcomed countries isolated by the West during the Kremlin War against Ukraine.

A smiling Kim, dressed in a black suit and a red tie, was seen when leaving his armored train at Beijing station in a rare journey of his isolated and armed nuclear state.

The highly fortified Kims green train would not exceed more quickly than around 37 MPH. Pang Xinglei / AP

XI also welcomed Putin and other world leaders this week for a Shanghai cooperation organization at 10 members (SCO).

The two events aim to promote the XIS vision of a new world order while President Donald prevails over the trade war, the steep reductions of foreign aid and the withdrawal of international institutions raise questions on the role of America on the world scene.

XI and Putin had separate interviews with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the OCS summit in the Chinese port city north of Tianjin. Modi has teamed up with Putin and Xi in what was considered a message to Trump, which alienated the key Asian security partner in India with steep prices of 50% as a punishment for the purchase of Russian oil.

Although India has improved links with China, which Modi visited last weekend for the first time in seven years, the two countries still have major differences. Modi does not attend the parade.

China and Russia have come closer in recent years, Beijing trying to assert its neutrality in the war, but offering Russia a buoy in diplomatic and economic rescue.

XI and Putin are also close, having encountered more than 40 times in the last decade.

A Chinese description of their meeting in the great hall of the people said that the two leaders had in -depth exchanges on international and regional questions of common concern, but had not specified what these problems were.

Reading added that the two countries would continue to strengthen coordination with multilateral organizations, such as the OCS and the United Nations, from which Trump has removed the United States.

The two leaders also underlined their history during the Second World War.

While the Soviet union then remained neutral during most of the Second World War, it declared war in Japan in the last weeks of the conflict. He then accelerated Tokyo's surrender by sending troops to Manchuria occupied by Japan in China.

We were together then, we stay together now, said Putin, according to a reading of the Kremlin.

XI sought to amplify the role played by Chinas leading the Communist Party during the war, an effort probably targeted a domestic audience as well as its rivals around the world.

Also on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it widen its policy without a visa to include Russian passport holders from September 15.

We welcome our Russian friends to come more often in China, said ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.

And Russia has agreed to provide more natural gas to China while signing a memorandum on the construction of the vast power of the Siberia 2 pipeline, said the Gazprom energy giant.

Earlier, XI and Putin held a trilateral meeting with Khrelskh Ukhnaa, the president of Mongolia, a landlocked country between China and Russia. VCG / Getty images

There have also been speculations that Xi and Putin could hold their first trilateral meeting with Kim in North Korea.

Kim will attend the military parade, his first multilateral event since he came to power at the death of his fathers in 2011. He should appear with Xi and Putin while thousands of soldiers do not do so through Pekins Tiananmen Square.

Regional Experts say that the North Korean leader, whose links with the neighbor and the long-standing ally of China have embittered about his material support for the war of Poutines against Ukraine, is probably looking to repair relations with Beijing in preparation for the end of the war.

Standing side by side with Xi Jinping and Putin on the Porte de Tiananmen, he will reproduce the triangular solidarity structure of the Cold War era, the national national intelligence service of South Korea said on Tuesday.

The agency said that more than 2,000 North Korean soldiers were killed by fighting alongside Russia, more than double the previously reported number.

Kim took his daughter Ju Ae with him to Beijing, a decision that could add fuel to the speculation that she could be online to succeed him.