Politics
Kim Jong, joined Putin, XI in China to show force to compete with Trump
The North Korean leader of Hong Kong, Kim Jong Un, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to join the Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping in China for a demonstration of force against the West.
Earlier, the Russian chief praised his host as a dear friend and said that relations between the two countries had reached their highest level in history when they sought to challenge American world domination.
The trio will be joined by the president of Iran during a massive military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, while Xi welcomed countries isolated by the West during the Kremlin War against Ukraine.
A smiling Kim, dressed in a black suit and a red tie, was seen when leaving his armored train at Beijing station in a rare journey of his isolated and armed nuclear state.
XI also welcomed Putin and other world leaders this week for a Shanghai cooperation organization at 10 members (SCO).
The two events aim to promote the XIS vision of a new world order while President Donald prevails over the trade war, the steep reductions of foreign aid and the withdrawal of international institutions raise questions on the role of America on the world scene.
XI and Putin had separate interviews with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the OCS summit in the Chinese port city north of Tianjin. Modi has teamed up with Putin and Xi in what was considered a message to Trump, which alienated the key Asian security partner in India with steep prices of 50% as a punishment for the purchase of Russian oil.
Although India has improved links with China, which Modi visited last weekend for the first time in seven years, the two countries still have major differences. Modi does not attend the parade.
China and Russia have come closer in recent years, Beijing trying to assert its neutrality in the war, but offering Russia a buoy in diplomatic and economic rescue.
XI and Putin are also close, having encountered more than 40 times in the last decade.
A Chinese description of their meeting in the great hall of the people said that the two leaders had in -depth exchanges on international and regional questions of common concern, but had not specified what these problems were.
Reading added that the two countries would continue to strengthen coordination with multilateral organizations, such as the OCS and the United Nations, from which Trump has removed the United States.
The two leaders also underlined their history during the Second World War.
While the Soviet union then remained neutral during most of the Second World War, it declared war in Japan in the last weeks of the conflict. He then accelerated Tokyo's surrender by sending troops to Manchuria occupied by Japan in China.
We were together then, we stay together now, said Putin, according to a reading of the Kremlin.
XI sought to amplify the role played by Chinas leading the Communist Party during the war, an effort probably targeted a domestic audience as well as its rivals around the world.
Also on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it widen its policy without a visa to include Russian passport holders from September 15.
We welcome our Russian friends to come more often in China, said ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.
And Russia has agreed to provide more natural gas to China while signing a memorandum on the construction of the vast power of the Siberia 2 pipeline, said the Gazprom energy giant.
There have also been speculations that Xi and Putin could hold their first trilateral meeting with Kim in North Korea.
Kim will attend the military parade, his first multilateral event since he came to power at the death of his fathers in 2011. He should appear with Xi and Putin while thousands of soldiers do not do so through Pekins Tiananmen Square.
Regional Experts say that the North Korean leader, whose links with the neighbor and the long-standing ally of China have embittered about his material support for the war of Poutines against Ukraine, is probably looking to repair relations with Beijing in preparation for the end of the war.
Standing side by side with Xi Jinping and Putin on the Porte de Tiananmen, he will reproduce the triangular solidarity structure of the Cold War era, the national national intelligence service of South Korea said on Tuesday.
The agency said that more than 2,000 North Korean soldiers were killed by fighting alongside Russia, more than double the previously reported number.
Kim took his daughter Ju Ae with him to Beijing, a decision that could add fuel to the speculation that she could be online to succeed him.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/asia/xi-putin-reaffirm-old-friend-ties-face-us-challenges-rcna228476
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US measles climbs to a total of 1,431 cases
- “The common man will greatly benefit from it”: PM Modi greets the decreases in TPS levels; calls him a vast reform
- Boris Johnson criticizes the “ sick '' welcome for poutine in alaska
- Venezuelan president shows the Chinese XI jinping phone
- “It's hard to find any light on making Gaza reports”
- Imran Khan's nephew obtains a deposit in the case of attack on Jinnah's house
- Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings 2025 Week 1 Monday evening football
- People put money at the end of Trump 2025 in the White House
- Mitsotakis and Erdogan likely to meet this month
- Solar panels Imports Spike through Africa BBC News
- Pictures: A fatal earthquake hit Afghanistan – the Atlantic Ocean
- North Wales Base for Cricket Wales Team News