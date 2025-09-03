President Prabowo suffered between two choices, taking care of the population or pursuing the former burden heritage

The president of Jakarta, Prabowo suffered, is at a crucial moment of his management. In order to maintain the political stability and the integrity of the country, the observers ask the president to take firm, courageous and measurable measures.

Although the wave of demonstrations began to calm down, public spotlights on the Prabowo government are maintained. There are a number of duties that must be completed if the president wants to restore national political stability.

Among them, there is to stop the scheme of raising people inherited by the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and reforming total RPR.

“The wave of public criticism of the firm and government policies shows the wider distance between the political elite and the popular pulse,” said executive director of Voxpol Center Research and Consulting Pangi Syarwi Chaniago, in a statement received by Voi.

The demonstrations in a certain number of areas in the past almost a week have colored the national, even international media. One of the things that prompted this action is that the members of the DPR received an additional housing allowance of 50 million IR per month, in the midst of government efforts to reduce expenses in the context of budgetary efficiency.

In fact, Kompas data indicate that the total salary and the DPR allowances are quite significant, around RP. 230 million per month. This figure is equivalent to 105 times the minimum wage in Banjarnegara, Java Central, which is only RP. 2.17 million per month.

Not to mention the declarations of a certain number of RPR members who are not empathetic, one of which is of the vice-president of Commission III of the Faction of the National Democratic Party (NASDEM) Ahmad Sahroni. He labeled Tolol to those who asked that the Lemballi of the legislation be dissolved.

Meanwhile, two other members of the DPR, Eko Patrio and Uya Kuya were surprised dancing at the end of the MPR session some time ago.

Seeing the row of controversies made by members of the DPR, Pangi Syarwi Chaniago urged the government to reform total DPR and political ethics. He also advised political parties to dismiss non -sensitive members of the DPR.

“In addition, dance in the midst of people's sufferings. Gestur as this creates collective wounds, hurts the dignity of legislative institutions and aggravates the political image in the eyes of the people, triggers chaos, political instability (disorder) to date,” said Pangi.

He also urged to assess or even arrest all the policies that disturb people, including unrealistic plans or regulations and add to the suffering of the community in the midst of increasingly difficult economic conditions.

In addition to highlighting the performance of the DPR, Pangi also said that the reform within the Indonesian National Police (Polri) was an important role in efforts to restore UMDingrakyat Animotrust.

A wave of criticism of the police 'repressive actions in the management of the August 2025 demonstration continues to arrive. Executive director of the Center for Indonesian Law and Policy Studies, Rizky Argama, said that the series of brutal actions by the authorities showed a model of blocking the democratic space.

Based on the images circulating on social networks, he said, it shows that there was scanning, beating and the persecution of the mass of action, including journalists. The summit took place on the evening of August 28, when an online motorcycle taxi driver Affan Kurniawan died after being returned by a tactical vehicle (Santeris) by the police.

This incident triggered the emotions of the community, until a demonstration took place at the headquarters of the national police the next day by demanding the rejection of the chief of the national police Listyo Sigit Prabowo. The national police institution, said that Pangi was perceived by the public as a repressive business, manipulating, being more a protective of civil servants than a protector of the people.

“Police reform is a necessity,” Pangi said.

The judgment of the national police chief Listyo Sigit can be an option to reduce political tensions, according to Pangi. Not only does the chief of the national police, but also urged President Prabowo to arrest the model to take care of the people of Jokowi.

“Ministers who have controversies, do not take sides and have no empathy for people and do not show political alignment, must be deleted. Cabinets containing weak personalities will be only a burden, and not the driving force of the great vision of the president,” he said.

Of the 48 ministers of the Red and White Cabinet, it is known that there are 17 names of the Jokowi ministers who were reindeded by Prabowo, 12 of which even occupied the same position, while five other names changed positions.

Among them, the Minister of Economic Affairs coordinates, Airlangga Hartarto, the Minister of Internal Affairs Tito Karnavian, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, and the Minister of Mineral Energy Resources (ESDM) Bahlil Lahadalia.

Currently, President Prabowo Suubianto is at a historic moment, choosing to be a leader who is stored on the side of the people, or the continuation of the inheritance of the old burdens which are increasingly accelerating public anger.

“The total reform of the red and white cabinet, the DPR, Polri, to examine all the economic policies that disturb the people is the only way to prevent anarchism, violence and threats of instability which become a bomb in time,” he said.

It is a golden momentum to improve and carry out a total reform program with the people, Pangi ends.

