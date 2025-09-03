The rivalry of JokowipraBowo is increasingly high – Journal of Patrol News





Jurnalpatrolinews – Jakarta – Last month, exactly on February 10, 2025, I wrote an article entitled The rivalry of prabowo vs jokowi. At that time, President Prabowo suffered still rejected the question of the distance of his predecessor. In the Nude Muslim Conference forum in Surabaya, he even had jokes, some tried to separate me from Mr. Jokowi. Funny too, so the equipment is allowed. Not long ago, in commemoration of the anniversary of the Gerindra party, Prabowo even had time to shout the life of Jokowi!. Was the public confused, was Prabowo still in the shade of Jokowi? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gyp3suenxf0 However, political reality cannot be denied. Although Prabowo has certainly tried to maintain good relationships, especially at the start of his reign which had only worked for less than four months, the dynamics of power would gradually force him to face Jokowi. This situation is similar to the history of the relationship of Jokowimegawati which is finally divided. Why is confrontation almost inevitable? Not a question of mind, reimbursement or psychological considerations. The central problem is the seat of power and political control. Prabowo wants to be a full president without intervention. While Jokowi is responsible for the future of his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is now vice-president. Jokowi certainly hopes that Gibran will be able to enter the Ri-1 seat after Prabowo. Will the question: Will Prabowo give in? There is no guarantee, unless Jokowi can always affect the government's price. It is at this stage that interests are starting to oppose. Prabowo does not want a twin sun. In its opinion, Indonesia can only have one national leader, and it is him. Jokowi or Gibran may not appear as a rival power center. This symptom of rivalry has been observed. A magnate that was close to Jokowi, like Mohammad Riza Chalid, Aguan, Tomy Winata, in the Wilmar network, began to be marginalized. Conversely, the two figures that have often been hostile to Jokowi, namely Tom Lembong and Hasto Kristiyanto, received abolition and amnesty only a few days after the decision of the court. Prabowo's decision was considered by certain legal experts as a decision outside the box, even out -of -side. The public judges him as an open signal that Prabowo began to draw a resistance line against Jokowi. The highest point on Sunday August 31, 2025, Prabowo appeared during a press conference with the leaders of political parties. Interestingly, Megawati Soekarnoputri was present even if his party was not joined at the government coalition. The absence was precisely Gibran, the vice-president, when the question of national security has become the subject of discussion. This political signal can be read clearly: Prabowo no longer works online with Jokowi. The question is as follows: was the series of national riots on 2731 part of this major stage of rivalry? Speculation in this direction is increasingly strong, and the public is now waiting for the political drama of these two personalities will continue.



