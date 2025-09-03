



Rawalpindi / Peshawar:

Former Imran Khan Prime Minister lent reports on Tuesday that efforts are underway to open a path of reconciliation with the establishment of his release when he reiterates that dialogue should always remain open to political and democratic solutions.

After meeting Imran, who is currently detained at Adiala's prison in Rawalpindi, PTI president Gohar Ali Khan, the founder of the PTI was likely to dialogue. “However, the founder has clearly indicated that his release will only do by legal means, not agreements,” said Gohar.

Tuesday, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, who belongs to the PTI, confirmed that attempts had been made for the reconciliation of the opposition party with the creation to make the release of Imran,

He declared earlier that some Pakistanis abroad had tried to mediate reconciliation by themselves, but the ultimate decision is based only with the founder of the PTI, in response to the questions of certain journalists.

“The key questions are as follows: should there be talks or not, which should lead them, and with regard to the reference conditions? These decisions only reside with the founder,” he said.

According to Gandapur, if a party leader named someone but the founder did not agree, then the case could not continue. “Translections can only go forward if the founder calls someone himself or accepts a name,” he said.

He added that if it can be said that efforts were underway for the reconciliation between the establishment and the founder of the PTI, it was difficult to identify any individual as a mediator because no one other than the founder had the power to approve such a commitment.

In Rawalpindi, the president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, said that the founder of the party had led the legislators who resigned from the permanent committees to also return official vehicles with the drivers.

He added that Imran had approved the party's decision to boycott the by -elections and stressed that the Kalabagh dam should be built with a consensus among all the provinces. Gohar said he and Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry had met the former Prime Minister and found him in good health and in good humor.

“The founder appreciated the party's decision to boycott the by -elections and said it was like that.

He said Imran had expressed his sorrow on the deaths caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, expressed his concerns about the repatriation of Afghan refugees and asked the party to extend full support to flood victims. “He assigned CM Gandapur responsibility to hold a public rally in September.”

Speaking with reference to the leaders of the opposition to the National Assembly and the Senate – Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz – who were released last month after their conviction in the cases of May 9, Gohar said: “As long as Omar and Shibli have remained orders, they remain our leaders”.

Quotating Imran Khan, he said: “People were spreading rumors on my health – I'm fine.”

Gohar said that for three years, the founder of the PTI had asked for a dialogue, but that the government committee has not shown no seriousness.

