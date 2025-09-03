Xi Jinping flanked by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong one during the sumptuous military parade

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that the world is faced with a choice between peace or war when he was holding the largest military parade in his country in Tiananmen Square, flanked by Russia Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong one in North Korea.

The sumptuous event to mark 80 years since the defeat of Japan at the end of the Second World War was largely avoided by Western leaders, with Mr. Putin and Mr. Kim Pariahs in the West because of the war of Ukraine and the nuclear ambitions of Kim as guests of honor.

Designed to project the military power of China and diplomatic influence, he also intervenes while the trade rates of American president Donald Trump and the development of volatile policies have endeavored by his relations with the allies and the rivals.

“Today, humanity is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero sum,” Xi told a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators.

He added that the Chinese people “are firmly on the right side of history”.

Donald Trump posted on the sumptuous Chinese military parade on social truth. (Supplied: Social truth))

Trump, in an article on Truth Social while the parade launched, underlined the American role by helping China ensure its freedom from Japan.

“Please give my warmest greetings to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America”, “ Added Trump.

Trump had previously told journalists that he had not seen the parade as a challenge in the United States and had reiterated his “very good relationship” with the Chinese president.

Wearing a costume in the style of the people worn by former chef Mao Zedong, Mr. Xi praised the most 20 leaders who attended, saying “delighted to meet you” and “welcome to China” in English.

Former Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews was one of those of the event, filmed his hand and exchanging words and a warm smile with the leader of China.

Former Foreign Minister of Australia, Bob Carr, confirmed last week that he would also attend the event.

Meanwhile, the President of Indonesia, faced with many demonstrations at home, has made a surprise appearance.

By driving in an open limousine at a parade stadium, Mr. Xi inspected the troops and advanced military equipment such as missiles, tanks and drones bordering the avenue along the square.

The helicopters dragging large banners stolen in formation above during the 70-minute window, thick of symbolism and propaganda.

People are waving flags in front of a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. (Reuters: Tingshu Wang))

Vision of the new global order

Xi led the Second World War as a major turning point in the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, in which he overcome the humiliation of the invasion of Japan to become an economic power.

China, Russia and North Korea send a powerful message Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin will send a powerful message to the world today.

During his speech during the ceremony, Mr. Xi underlined China and the triumph of Soviet Russia in the defeat of fascism and Beijing in the maintenance of the international post-war period.

Earlier this week, XI revealed his vision of a new world order at a regional security summit, calling for unity against “hegemonism and power policy”.

It was barely veiled in the United States and Mr. Trump's radical rates aimed both by the friend and the enemy.

People attend a flag breeding ceremony during the military parade. (Reuters: Tingshu Wang))

Mr. Putin has already used the opportunity to seal the deeper energy agreements with China, and the rally gathered Mr. Kim the opportunity to obtain implicit support for his prohibited nuclear weapons.

Mr. Kim, making his debut during his first major multilateral event, is the first North Korean to attend a Chinese military parade in 66 years.

Participants occur before the military parade. (Reuters: Maxim Shemetov))

Chinese local governments have mobilized tens of thousands of volunteers and members of the Communist Party to monitor any sign of potential disorders before the parade, according to online recruitment opinions.

