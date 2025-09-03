Politics
Xi Jinping flanked by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong one during the sumptuous military parade
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that the world is faced with a choice between peace or war when he was holding the largest military parade in his country in Tiananmen Square, flanked by Russia Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong one in North Korea.
The sumptuous event to mark 80 years since the defeat of Japan at the end of the Second World War was largely avoided by Western leaders, with Mr. Putin and Mr. Kim Pariahs in the West because of the war of Ukraine and the nuclear ambitions of Kim as guests of honor.
Loading…
Designed to project the military power of China and diplomatic influence, he also intervenes while the trade rates of American president Donald Trump and the development of volatile policies have endeavored by his relations with the allies and the rivals.
“Today, humanity is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero sum,” Xi told a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators.
He added that the Chinese people “are firmly on the right side of history”.
Trump, in an article on Truth Social while the parade launched, underlined the American role by helping China ensure its freedom from Japan.
“Please give my warmest greetings to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America”, “
Added Trump.
Trump had previously told journalists that he had not seen the parade as a challenge in the United States and had reiterated his “very good relationship” with the Chinese president.
Loading…
Wearing a costume in the style of the people worn by former chef Mao Zedong, Mr. Xi praised the most 20 leaders who attended, saying “delighted to meet you” and “welcome to China” in English.
Former Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews was one of those of the event, filmed his hand and exchanging words and a warm smile with the leader of China.
Former Foreign Minister of Australia, Bob Carr, confirmed last week that he would also attend the event.
Loading…
Meanwhile, the President of Indonesia, faced with many demonstrations at home, has made a surprise appearance.
By driving in an open limousine at a parade stadium, Mr. Xi inspected the troops and advanced military equipment such as missiles, tanks and drones bordering the avenue along the square.
The helicopters dragging large banners stolen in formation above during the 70-minute window, thick of symbolism and propaganda.
Vision of the new global order
Xi led the Second World War as a major turning point in the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, in which he overcome the humiliation of the invasion of Japan to become an economic power.
During his speech during the ceremony, Mr. Xi underlined China and the triumph of Soviet Russia in the defeat of fascism and Beijing in the maintenance of the international post-war period.
Earlier this week, XI revealed his vision of a new world order at a regional security summit, calling for unity against “hegemonism and power policy”.
It was barely veiled in the United States and Mr. Trump's radical rates aimed both by the friend and the enemy.
Mr. Putin has already used the opportunity to seal the deeper energy agreements with China, and the rally gathered Mr. Kim the opportunity to obtain implicit support for his prohibited nuclear weapons.
Mr. Kim, making his debut during his first major multilateral event, is the first North Korean to attend a Chinese military parade in 66 years.
Chinese local governments have mobilized tens of thousands of volunteers and members of the Communist Party to monitor any sign of potential disorders before the parade, according to online recruitment opinions.
Reuters
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-09-03/china-hosts-lavish-military-parade/105728210
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US measles climbs to a total of 1,431 cases
- “The common man will greatly benefit from it”: PM Modi greets the decreases in TPS levels; calls him a vast reform
- Boris Johnson criticizes the “ sick '' welcome for poutine in alaska
- Venezuelan president shows the Chinese XI jinping phone
- “It's hard to find any light on making Gaza reports”
- Imran Khan's nephew obtains a deposit in the case of attack on Jinnah's house
- Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings 2025 Week 1 Monday evening football
- People put money at the end of Trump 2025 in the White House
- Mitsotakis and Erdogan likely to meet this month
- Solar panels Imports Spike through Africa BBC News
- Pictures: A fatal earthquake hit Afghanistan – the Atlantic Ocean
- North Wales Base for Cricket Wales Team News