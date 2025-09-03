Xi Jinping warned that the world was faced with a choice between peace or war when he organized the largest military parade in Chinas, flanked by Russia Vladimir Putin and North Korea Kim Jong-un, capping a week of diplomatic grandeur considered as a reprimand in the West.

Putin and Kim, authoritarian leaders of Russia and North Korea, are among the dozens of world leaders attending the parade, a massive demonstration of military equipment and staff, orchestrated to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, which China calls for the war of Japanese aggression.

But it was the unprecedented image of the three men chatting and shaking his hand as they walked on the red carpet which, according to analysts, sent a message of challenge to the West, while the American president Donald prevails over the commercial prices and the development of volatile policies of his relations with the allies and the rivals.

Today, humanity is confronted with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero sum, a crowd told more than 50,000 spectators in Tiananmen Square, adding that the Chinese people are firmly on the right side of history.

XI criticized the intimidation behavior of certain countries a veiled reference in the United States and warned that China was unstoppable, before the start of the massive screen of military equipment.

Beijing sends a message that even if Western countries continue to sanction Russia during the Russian-Ukraine War, Beijing will not be afraid to stay next to his friend, Wen-Tung, a non-resident scholarship holder at the World Atlantic Center.

China has presented the parade as a unit demonstration with other countries, and Kims attendance is the first time it has been seen with XI and Putin at the same event. It is only Kims second trip abroad in six years.

The event drew an almost immediate reaction from Trump.

That President XI and the wonderful peoples of China have a great day of sustainable celebration, Trump posted on his social account of truth.

Please give Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Uni ​​warmer, while you conspire against the United States of America.

Among the other guests are the Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian and the chief of the Junta Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing. No large number of Western leaders participate. Kim was accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju-Ae, showed images published by news from the North Korean state.

Political analysts claim that the parade is designed to demonstrate the influence of the XIS on the nations determined to reshape the World Order led by the West. He came only a few days after the Chinese city of Tianjin organized a major summit for the leaders of the South world, which was also assisted by Putin.

Analysts look closely to see if an official meeting between XI, Putin and Kim is held.

If the three were to meet, it would be very striking for the United States, highlighting a new potential dynamic of the Cold War, said Lim Chuan-iong, a researcher at the Institute for Advanced Studies on Asia at the University of Tokyo.

If such a meeting does not take place, it is probably because China does not want to cause the United States too much while maintaining a certain degree of triangular ambiguity.

In his speech on Wednesday, Xi said that China was unstoppable.

After his remarks, Xi stood in an open car to inspect the parade, greet the troops and receive greetings. Analysts displayed a large part of the military equipment; From reservoirs and drones to long -range and nuclear missiles, fighter planes and stealth aircraft, with several newly developed assets unveiled.

The equipment is intended to give to the United States, Europe and the neighbors of Chinas in the event of a break if they envisage basic national interests of Chinas, said Drew Thompson, principal researcher at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Taiwan is an essential interest which has not been specifically mentioned but which is looming, is Taiwan. The XIS speech contained several references to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation a common sentence for the global plan of XIS for the future of Chinese which depends on the annexation of Taiwan as Chinese territory.

XI and the Chinese Communist Party claim that Taiwan is a Chinese province, currently led by illegal separatists. The Government of Taiwans and the people are opposed to this.

The Liberation Army of Peoples (PLA) has undergone massive modernization and progression under XI, but it has also been assaulted by corruption problems, and in recent years, there have been purges of civil servants and staff at levels not seen from the Mao Zedong era.