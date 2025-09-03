Kaesang said that there had been an attempt to fight Jokowi and Prabowo sheep





Kompas.com – The President of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep responded to the rise of content on social networks which was envisaged to try to compete in Indonesian President Prabowo Suubianto, PSI, and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Kaesang considered the story as a lie as well as an effort to fight against sheep to divide the leaders and the community. “The PSI DPP firmly declares that it is a lie and a deception. It is a sheep fight that wants inter-chefs and children's children,” said Kaesang in his declaration on Monday (1/9/2025). Read also: reasons UGM Cancel the launch of the Jokowi White Paper: Potential PSI emphasizes support for Prabowo The youngest son of Jokowi stressed that PSI was coherent to fully support the administration of President Prabowo. He recalled that this support had been decided since the 2025 psi solo congress a few months ago. “Red and White said that Mr. President Prabowo; Red and White PSI said!” said Kaesang. He also added that his party was ready to supervise government programs, in particular pro-people and the eradication of corruption. “Pro-peuples programs and the eradication of corruption are important programs that are urgent to continue,” he said. Kompas.com/fristin intan selisticowati Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was met at his residence in Solo, Central Java, Friday (08/22/2025) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was met at his residence in Solo, Central Java, Friday (08/22/2025) Social media content is called a trigger Previously, the secretary general of the PSI, Raja Juli Antoni, also revealed the existence of efforts to combat sheep thanks to a certain number of content on social networks. According to him, the circulating story tried to face Jokowi, Prabowo, Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka with PSI. “Mas Kaesang gave me a message that in the middle of the bustle we face, there is a social media which is sufficiently flooded with many parts that try to put sheep between Pak Prabowo and Mr. Jokowi, including Mas Gibran and PSI,” said the king at the Palais, Jakarta on Monday. One of the circulating content has even said that Jokowi has raised demonstrations that have occurred in several areas in recent days. PSI Clarification on the Démo Jokowi-Gibran video movement Raja Juli explained that the story was clearly hoaks. He gave an example, there was a video which contained a meeting of Jokowi or Gibran with certain parts, but received a story as if it were a place of consolidation to move the demonstration. Read also: Kaesang affirms support for Prabowo, PSI denies the question of sheep fights with Jokowi “Last night, for example, the Pak Prabowo team, we communicate quite intensely to clarify each other, Tabayun, there is a video whose content is different from the story,” said the king. “The content is therefore Mr. Jokowi to meet who, Mas Gibran met who, but it was considered a meeting to raise demonstrations that have occurred today,” he added. He said, the accusation that Jokowi raised a demonstration was a hoax. “So Mas Kaesang said it was a hoak,” said Raja July. Part of this article was broadcast on Kompas.com with the title “The content of Kaesang's response faces Prabowo and Jokowi: it's a sheep fight”.

When the situation is uncertain, Kompas.com remains determined to provide clear facts on the ground. Continue to follow the latest updates and important notifications in the kompas.com application. Download HERE



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.com/jawa-tengah/read/2025/09/02/203210588/kaesang-sebut-ada-upaya-adu-domba-jokowi-dan-prabowo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos