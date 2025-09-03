What is the Vikram-32bit chip presented to PM Modi at Semicon India 2025?





The first Vikram-32-bit processor chip in India in India was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Semicon India 2025 by electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vahnaw, marking an important step in the country's semiconductor. Developed by the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) of the Indian Space Research Organization, the Vikram chip is the first entirely native 32-bit microprocessor in the country, specially designed and qualified for punishing conditions on board space launch vehicles. The initial lot of the Vikram 3201 device has been successfully validated in space during the PSLV-C60 mission, demonstrating its reliability for future space missions. The VIKRAM chip developed by the ISRO was introduced for the first time in March and shows rapid progress in the manufacturing capacities of Puces de India, after the launch of the mission of semiconductors in India in 2021. In just three and a half years, India has gone from a major consumer to emerge as a creator of advanced chips, driven by R&D supported by the government, stable policies and solid economic growth. Vikram's manufacturing and packaging took place in the installation of CMOS of SCL 180 Nm in Mohali, Punjab. Technical characteristics and applications Vikram-32 is a computer chip that can manage many different tasks. It works with numbers that have decimal (such as 3.14) and are built using a 32 -bit design, which means that it processes data in 32 -bit pieces at a time, and is designed to withstand extreme temperatures and environments found in space flight. According to the ISRO, it can manage substantial memory and execute complex instructions necessary for the launch of satellites and space vehicles. The initial lot of Vikram 3201 aircraft has been successfully validated in space during the PSLV-C60 mission. (Photo: isro) Its robust reliability and versatility also signal its potential for defense, aerospace, automotive and energy sectors, which makes it instrumental in strategic applications. Putting the first chip “manufactured in India” to the Prime Minister of Semicon India 2025, Minister Ashwini Vahnaw has highlighted India's progress: the construction of five new semiconductor units is underway, and 10 major projects have been approved with more than Rs 1.60 Lakh Brove Investments in six states. With more than 23 sustained design startups as part of the design incentive scheme, the event illustrated the emergence of India as a light point in the world value chain of semiconductors and a “stability and growth ball”. The presentation of Vikram-32 to PM Modi was both a technological and symbolic stage, announcing the new Indian era of indigenous semiconductor innovation and global competitiveness. The three-day conference in Semicon India focuses on the progress of a robust, resilient and durable semiconductor ecosystem in India. – ends Posted by: Sibu Kumar Tripathi Posted on: Sept. 2, 2025

