Modi greets the insightful talks with Putin during the armored limousine file in China Summit





The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, described the talks with Vladimir Putin as a perceptive after the two leaders spent around 45 minutes together in the Russian armored presidents of limousine at a regional summit in China. The unusual meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in the port city of Tianjin, where Mr. Modi and Mr. Putin joined the president of Chinas Xi Jinping for discussions considered as a counterweight to American influence in Asia. The published photographs of the summit showed that the three leaders were walking together in an apparent unit demonstration. Mr. Modi then posted a photo of him alongside Mr. Putin inside the Russian leaders Aurus Limousine, writing: Conversations with him are always insightful. According to the Kremlin, the two men spoke in-head for about 45 minutes in the car before holding official talks with their delegations. During their bilateral meeting, Mr. Modi said: even in the most difficult situations, India and Russia have always worked on the shoulder. Our close cooperation is important not only for the inhabitants of the two countries, but also for world peace, stability and prosperity. Mr. Putin addressed the Indian chief as a dear friend and praised the partnership for several decades between the two countries. Russia and India have had special relationships for decades, friendly and confident. This is the foundation for the development of our relationships in the future, he said. The meeting comes at a time to assemble trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi. US President Donald Trump imposed prices up to 50% on Indian imports, saying the decision is a punishment for Russian oil and military equipment purchases. What few people understand is that we do very little with India, but they do a lot of business with us so far a completely unilateral relationship, wrote Mr. Trump on his social platform Truth while Mr. Modi met the Russian president with the president of Chinas Xi Jinping. India has become one of the largest Russian gross buyers since Ukraine's large -scale invasion in February 2022, taking advantage of the prices reduced while Western countries have introduced sanctions and price ceilings. According to analysts and those responsible. New Delhi defended trade as essential to meet the needs of its 1.4 billion people and rejected the penalties of Washingtons as unjust, unjustified and unreasonable. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin on September 1, 2025 ( AFP / Getty )) Despite American pressure, India and Russia have widened economic ties, bilateral trade reaching a record of $ 68.7 billion in the past financial year. The two governments also explored means to settle payments in rupees and rubles to reduce dependence on the US dollar. Mr. Modi, who met Mr. Putin for the last time in October 2024 at a Brics summit in Russia, reiterated his appeal for peace in Ukraine and praised recent efforts to arrest the war. On Saturday, he spoke by phone with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to reaffirm his support for a negotiated settlement. Putin, for his part, thanked China and India for their efforts to facilitate the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, but said that Russia did not intend to meet President Zelensky despite repeated requests from Mr. Trumps. The American president said he could end the war in one day. He should go to India later this year for the annual bilateral summit, highlighting a partnership that dates back to the Cold War and remains at the heart of New Delhis' strategy to balance relations with rival powers.

