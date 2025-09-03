Xi Jinping flanked by Putin and Kim speaks of choice between war and peace to a huge parade

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that the world was faced with a choice between peace or war when he was holding the largest military parade in his country in Tiananmen Square flanked by Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kim Jong-Un of North Korea.

The sumptuous event to mark 80 years since the defeat of Japan at the end of the second World Warhas was largely avoided by Western leaders, with Putin and Kim Pariahs in the West because of the Ukraine War and the nuclear ambitions of Kim guests.

Designed to project the military power of China and diplomatic influence, he also intervenes while the prices of American President Donald Trump and strain relations for the development of volatile policies with allies and rivals.

“Today, humanity is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero sum,” Xi told a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators, adding that the Chinese people “are firmly on the right side of history”.

By driving in an open roof limousine, XI then inspected the troops and advanced military equipment such as missiles, tanks and drones bordering the avenue along the square.

XI is held in a car to review the troops during the military parade. (Tingshu Wang / Reuters)

Some of the military weapons and units were posted for the first time, such as laser weapons, nuclear ballistic missiles and underwater drones.

Helicopters and war planes stolen in formation above the 70-minute thick showcase with symbolism and propaganda.

According to the official Cyberspace Unit, the Marine and Army markets, but also new ones like the official press agency of the Cyberespace unit.

Trump weighs on social networks

Wearing a costume in the style of people worn by former leader Mao Zedong, XI welcomed the more than 20 leaders saying “delighted to meet you” and “Bienvenue en China” in English. The president of Indonesia, faced with generalized demonstrations at home, made a surprise appearance.

The helicopters pass in front of the number 80 formation during the parade. (On Guan / The Associated Press)

Trump, in a Post on social truth While the parade dismantled, said the American role to help China guarantee its freedom from Japan.

“Please give my warmest Regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America,” added Trump.

Trump had previously told journalists that he had not seen the parade as a challenge in the United States and had reiterated his “very good relationship” with XI.

Vision of the new world order

XI threw the Second World War as a major turning point in the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, in which he overcome the humiliation of the invasion of Japan to become an economic power.

Armored vehicles participate in the military parade held in front of the Tiananmen door in Beijing on Wednesday. (On Guan / The Associated Press)

Earlier this week, he struck his vision of a new world order at a regional security summit, calling for unity against “hegemonism and power policy”, a barely veiled blow in the United States and Trump's radical rates.

Putin has already used the opportunity to seal the deeper energy agreements with China, while the rally offers KIM the opportunity to obtain implicit support for its prohibited nuclear weapons.

Kim, who made his debut during his first major multilateral event, will become the first North Korean to attend a Chinese military parade in 66 years.

His daughter Ju Ae, that South Korean information consider his most likely successor, made his international debut after years being seen next to Kim during major internal events.

Beyond the pump, analysts look at whether the trio can report narrower defense relations following a pact signed by Russia and North Korea in June 2024, and a similar alliance between Beijing and Pyongyang a result that could change military calculation in the Asia-Pacific region.

More than 50,000 spectators would be on site what is called the country's largest military parade. (Andy Wong / The Associated Press)

Nothing was left to chance for the gathering of the stage.

The main roads and schools were closed in Beijing for the parade, the culmination of weeks of meticulous safety and midnight rehearsals.

The local governments of the country have mobilized tens of thousands of volunteers and members of the Communist Party to monitor any sign of potential disorders before the parade, estimates based on online recruitment reviews show.

“President XI will take this opportunity to show how the soldiers are clearly, undoubtedly behind him,” said Wen-Ti Sung, a scholarship holder to the Global China Hub of the Atlantic Council.