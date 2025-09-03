



The guard of honor of the Chinese people's liberation army escorting party, nation and APL flags, passing through Tiananmen in a parade on September 3, 2025 in Beijing, China.

VCG | Visual China Group | Getty images

The Chinese President of Beijing Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the world was facing a choice of “peace or war” and “dialogues or confrontation” while the country hosts its greatest military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The speech came as US President Donald Trump in an article on Truth Social urged the Chinese leader to recognize American contributions to help guarantee China freedom, while going to Beijing against Washington.

“Please give Vladimir Putin my warmest, and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America,” said Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong one in North Korea are among the leaders of more than 20 countries who attend the “victory day” parade in Beijing on Tiananmen square. China organizes a reception after the parade and an evening gala.

It is unlikely that the Rally of Putin and Kim in Beijing would derail the current commercial negotiations of American-Chinual China, the two parties seemed to promote the improvement of an agreement in the coming months, said Neil Thomas, a scholarship holder for the Chinese policy of Asia.

That said: “The fact that China has increased this gravitational attraction in regional diplomacy is indicative of the progress he [has] Has been able to do, especially when there is increased uncertainty as to Washington wants to make professions and investment agreements with Asian countries, “he added.

American-Chinese tensions increased in April with steep prices. The two parties have since agreed to remove most additional tasks until mid-November, in the hope that a meeting in person of Trump and Xi in the coming months could lighten the friction.

In his speech on Wednesday, XI also undertook to strengthen the country's military capacities.

Without naming Taiwan, the democratically self-self-strict island that China affirms like his, XI underlined the role of Chinese soldiers in the defense of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, according to a translation of the CNBC of its discourse in Chinese.

The parade presented missiles, military trucks, tanks, autonomous vehicles and other equipment that rumbled Tiananmen, soldiers in the process of making efforts and roaring hunting planes on the capital, because China presents its military prowess.

The highly choreographed event was designed to present some of the country's more recent weapons and equipment.

Official parade narrators also highlighted China's efforts focused on the warranty of the Internet and Information Safety.

“The foreign delegations present demonstrate exchange models in Chinese influence, Western leaders, largely absent,” said Jeremy Chan, main analyst, China and Northeast Asia, Eurasia Group, in a note. He stressed that eight leaders of Southeast Asia will witness, reflecting the growing regional influence of China.

“The president of South Korea refused China’s invitation, while Kim’s surprise attendance is a sign of warming between Beijing and Pyongyang,” said Chan. “China probably seeks to keep Kim near in the face of growing cooperation between North Korea and Russia, as well as the diplomatic renovation of Seoul and Washington in Pyongyang.”

North Korea would have sent troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine, while Beijing refused to call Moscow's attack on an invasion and sought to assume a peaceful role. The United States has accused Beijing of supporting the Russian army, which China has denied.

Kim's daughter in China

North Korean business experts have stressed that attendance at Kim's daughter Kim Ju Ae during a major international diplomatic event should be taken seriously.

“The fact that Kim Ju Ae was held directly behind Kim Jong Une and that senior Chinese officials, notably the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Want Yi, welcomes Kju shows that Kim Ju Ae continues to receive the treatment of the protocol equivalent to North Korea '` `Second-in-Command' 'even abroad,” News, Cheong Seong, told NBC News.

Many participants in the Beijing military parade, including Putin, were also in Tianjin during the weekend for the largest summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not stay for the parade his photo and video with Putin and Xi in Tianjin, sharing a laugh, on the touch of the summit had become viral.

XI sat down next to Putin during a military parade similar to Moscow in May. The two leaders gathered Tuesday in Beijing and the countries signed a legally binding agreement to build the long power of the Siberia 2 gas pipeline.

Past park

China organized a military parade for the last time in 2019 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the reign of the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking since the emblematic door of the city overlooking Tiananmen square, XI said at the time that “no force can prevent the Chinese people and the Chinese nation before”.

The Chinese chief, who assumed the presidency in 2013, abolished the limits of the mandate in 2018.

Putin had attended the Chinese military parade in 2015 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, according to Chinese media.

Park Geun-Hye, then president of South Korea, had attended, as well as representatives of the government of the United States and France, according to the 2015 report, noting that other participants understood the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

China calls for Wednesday's “80th anniversary of the country's victory against Japanese assault and global victory against fascism”. It ended with the release of Colombes, symbolizing peace and colored balloons.

