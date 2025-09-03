Social media rumors “Trump Is Dead” have demystified by the president – NBC Chicago





President Donald Trump made his first public appearance in a week on Tuesday, crushing the rumors of death that circulated during the Labor Day weekend and led to speculation on his health on social networks.

After announcing that the command of the American space passes from Colorado to Huntsville, in Alabama, Trump responded to journalists from the oval office, including the one who asked: “How did you discover the weekend that you were dead?”

At first, the president said that he “had not seen this”, but then said that he had heard of rumors, saying: “It's a bit crazy”.

“But last week, I did many press conferences – all successful,” said the president. “They went very well, like it's okay, very well, then I did not do it for two days, and they said that there must have been something wrong with him.”

Trump said he was “very active” during the holiday weekend, sharing that he had visited a nearby golf club that he owns along the Potomac river in Virginia.

“Trump is dead” started on the tendency on the X social media platform towards the start of the weekend, and in the hours of around 160,000 messages using the sentence had been carried out.

The president addressed on Sunday speculation on Truth Social, responding to a DC_Draino post which said that “Joe Biden would spend several days both without any public appearance and that the media would say that he is lively and at the top of his game, he wore diapers and the nap of President Trump for 24 hours of public work than any other potus in the history of the United States and the Freaks media if it disappears for 24 hours of work actor. “

In response, Trump said: “I have never felt better in my life. In addition, DC is an area without crime! President DJT.”

Rumors began to calm down early on during the holiday weekend, when the president was seen in golf with one of his granddaughters on Saturday.

A number of social media users have speculated that Trump had undergone a medical episode in a way and that he was hidden by the White House.

At the end of last month, the president's health became a concern after some have noticed that his right hand had a significant discoloration in the photos. This, combined with a slight decrease in public appearances, led some to speculate on its well-being.

Questions on the president's health also surfaced earlier this year.

In July, the White House revealed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in response to photos showing the president with swollen ankles. At the time, the doctor of the presidents, Dr. Sean Barbabella, said in a note that President Trump remains in excellent health.

