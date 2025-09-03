Liz Truss calls for the Trump style “revolution” in the United Kingdom after blamed the Bank of England for its fall

Liz Truss defended his file as Prime Minister and called for an “institutional change” in Great Britain in the same way that she affirms that Donald Trump delivered “the revolution in the United States”.

The former conservative chief spoke to Sky Wilfred Frost On his podcast The Master Investor almost three years after having resigned from his post as Prime Minister – 44 days after taking over Boris Johnson.

Her fall began when she and her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sparked 45 billion drops in markets that were not financed on the markets in a mini-budget that triggered weeks of economic disorders in 2022.

However, Ms. Truss now told Frost the fault of what happened during her Prime Minister with the Bank of England (BOE) because she “was not captain of the ship”.

She said: “The last time I watched is the Prime Minister who is the democratically responsible person who heads the country, not the Bank of England, the role of the Bank of England, is to work with the government to ensure financial stability, and they did not do so. They were continuing their own program.”

Ms. Truss, the shortest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in the United Kingdom in history, added: “The fact is that I was not captain of the ship because I did not present monetary policy. The Bank of England staged a monetary policy. I am very happy to take responsibility for things, provided that I have all the ability to control them. I did not have the capacity to control them.”

The former Prime Minister also accused the BO and the Budget Responsibility Office (OBR) of doing information against her after the Mini-Budget.

She added: “My error, if you want to say it as underestimated the pure malice of the economic blob in Great Britain.”

'We have lost our way'

Ms. Truss also said that there was an “economic stagnation” and poor public services in the United Kingdom and that it was at least part due to the “failures” of the BOE and the OBR as institutions.

She continued: “There is no doubt that we have lost our way. But I think what is going on now in Great Britain is that people now realize how bad the situation is. And I think there is massive pressure … for an institutional change in this country, and that is what we need, in a similar way to Trump delivering the revolution in the United States.

“This is what we need. And I think it will happen.”

Later, Ms. Truss said that she thought the United Kingdom was heading for “calamity” under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and said the economy was in a worse state that when it was in office.

She said that she sees Sir Keir and Chancellor Rachel Reeves as part of “Economic Orthodoxy” and added: “It ruined this country, and we are heading for a calamity because of this.”

Ms. Truss also said that she does not expect the conservatives to win the next elections, which would be partly due to a non-compliance with “left-wing establishment”.

“So I don't think (conservative chief Kemi Badenoch) will be Prime Minister at this stage,” she added.

Questioned by Frost if she will never return to the front line policy, Ms. Truss said: “I never govern anything … What has always been obsessed is that I want Great Britain to be a great nation again, and I am depressed how much we have flowed. The terrible state of our economy is in deindustrialisation. The fact that we do not do things in the same way.”

The complete conversation also includes a vast debate on the mini-budget. Liz Truss was talking about The Podcast Master Investor with Wilfred FrostAvailable to look here and listen to here.

