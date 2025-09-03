China has faltered its military muscle during a huge military parade in Beijing to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War, displaying its latest generation of stealthy fighters, tanks and ballistic missiles in the middle of a very choreographed distribution of thousands.

The parade on Tiananmen square Wednesday morning was supervised by Chinese president Xi Jinping, who is also the leader of the military of the country and the Chinese Communist Party.

After welcoming foreign leaders, notably the Russian president Vladimir Putin and the North Korean chief Kim Jong Une, XI consulted the Chinese military veterans before taking his place in the center of the event.

Putin and Kim were only some of the 26 world leaders who attended the parade, in a group that was attracted to mainly non-Western countries.

XI watched the parade of the celestial peace gate, before making a speech to the 10,000 assembled members of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA), the Navy and the Air Force, declaring that China would continue to join a path of peaceful development.

While he was talking about the victory of Chinas over Japanese assault in the world anti -fascist war, he thanked foreign governments for their aid. XI did not mention the United States by name, despite the leading role in the end of the Second World War.

The Chinese chief said that war lessons were as relevant as ever.

Humanity is once again confronted with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win or zero-sum results, said XI, according to an official reading of its speech.

The Chinese people will be held firmly on the right side of history and the side of human progress, will adhere to the path of peaceful development and join the rest of the world to build a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.

He also pointed out that soldiers continue to play a vital role in Chinas' national rejuvenation one of the ideological pillars of the Chinese Communist Party and official doctrine and world vision.

It is really difficult to underestimate how it is part of the national psyche, the psyche of the Communist Party who, over the past 100 years, [before World War II]China has been repressed, invaded and humiliated by foreign forces, said Al Jazeeras correspondent Katrina Yu, of Beijing.

I think Xi Jinping [is] Discussing there that it will never happen again, said Yu.

Dressed in a gray Mao costume, Xi then did a Tiananmen Square tour, standing in a vehicle and greeting troops with greetings, before the parade finally begins in Beijing Changa Avenue, a major artery in the Chinese capital.

The most advanced Chinese weapons have taken the front and the center of the parade, including a new generation of hypersonic missiles, ballistic missiles, underwater drones, fighter planes, early alert aircraft and aircraft scrambling systems.

Long -range intercontinental missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads have also received a prominent position in the parade alongside close training of military personnel walking in unison in front of an audience of 50,000 observers.

For XI, the point is to strengthen the impression that the [Peoples Republic of China, PRC] Arrived as a great power under his leadership, said Ian Chong, political scientist at the National University of Singapore.

Another is the range of parade leaders, which suggests that RPC cannot be isolated, and is not afraid of pressure and intimidation, especially the United States, he said.

Above the parade, the Chinese Air Force organized an overview, including helicopters with banners declaring, justice will prevail, peace will prevail and people will win.

Responding to the military parade on social networks, in the process of end, American president Donald Trump wondered if Xi would recognize the role that the United States played during the Second World War, before wishing it well.

The big question to be answered is whether President XI of China will mention the massive quantity of support and blood that the United States of America has given China to help it obtain its freedom of a very hostile foreign invader, Trump wrote.

Many Americans died in the quest for Chinas for the victory and the glory that President XI and the wonderful inhabitants of China have a great day of sustainable celebration.

Trump has also added: Please give Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Uni, while you conspire against the United States of America.

The Kremlin then denied Trumps' remarks that Russian, Chinese and North Korean leaders conspired against us, saying that no one had even in their thoughts.