What the loss of Trump courts means for billions of prices paid to the government

President Donald Trump's trade war has undergone a large setback with many of the prices of his administration deemed illegal by a federal court of appeal last Friday. Billions of dollars in commercial rights can potentially be reimbursed to companies, because the trade agreements concluded by the White House with other nations are called into question. But for the moment, the underlying position within the maritime transport industry and the supply chain has not changed, according to logistics professionals, with the court's decision, a suspension is in place before October 14 by contributing to the uncertainty which forced commercial decision-making throughout 2025.

“For the moment, we have heard nothing or seen any changes,” said Paul Bushier, vice-president of the global supply chain for his logistics.

The prices still imposed until October 14 and the expected call from the Trump administration, the sender are seated well. “Most sender await the appeal to the Supreme Court of the United States and its final decision. There has also been a lot of front loading, so the impact for the moment should be minimal,” he said, referring to the period at the start of this year when imports increased while businesses were responsible in the inventory to avoid effective tariff dates.

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said on Tuesday that he thought that the Upreme court will confirm the use by Trump of a law on the emergency powers of 1977 to impose the trade partners of priceson, and the administration has a safeguard plan if not. Later in the day, President Trump said that he would ask the Supreme Court for an “accelerated decision”.

Mike Short, president of Global Forwarding in CH Robinson, said that his company had received calls from several customers who have contributed to the clarity of the probability that this goes to the Supreme Court, if they support the decision and what the reimbursement process might look like.

“This decision concerns the reciprocal prices on the goods of most countries, in addition to drugs related to drugs affecting imports from Canada, Mexico and China. These prices explain the share of the service spending for many of our customers, so despite any immediate change, they are impatient to know and plan the sites of sites,” said shorts.

Josh Teitelbaum, Akin's senior lawyer and former US trade manager, said that he advised companies to keep the course. “Companies should not move their supply according to what they think that the Supreme Court will say, it is simply too uncertain,” said Teitelbaum. “If the court affirms that the president has exceeded his authority, he will most likely impose new prices under different authorities, which have their own requirements and limits on the rate and how long it can remain in place,” he added.

Alan Baer, ​​CEO of Ol USA, said that companies are dealing with numerous mixed signals, because the product ordered and arriving in October is already on the water.

In addition to an expected appeal from the White House to the Supreme Court, Baer noted that Trump could also go to the Senate, which could provide him with special powers for the next 6 to 9 months to promulgate prices, with an end date before the November 26 elections. Or, the administration could focus more on a “multitude of prices specific to products such as steel and aluminum”.

“I do not see the White House abandoning the collection of $ 30 billion in taxes,” he said, referring to the collection of the federal government per month from commercial rights.

“Most companies will remain cautious by their term, unless they see the request resuming,” added Baer.

So far, this exercise, the United States has generated $ 142 billion in pricing income, according to the most recent Treasury Departmentdata.

How pricing would work

Short said that if the Supreme Court examines the case and maintains the decision of the lower courts, it is not clear if their decision will specify the retroactive reimbursements of the rights already paid or will only prevent prices from being applied to future shipments. If the decision deals with reimbursements, these may occur in two ways: customs will automatically deal with reimbursements, or brokers will have to undertake additional work to secure them, according to Short. “In this last scenario, the workload of our customs teams would double overnight and would be welcomed with importers who are very wishing to recover these dollars,” he said.

If the prices were to be reimbursed, Dan Anthony, president of Trade Partnership Worldwide, says that the process would only be difficult for the administration to choose to do.

“The general reimbursements are quite simple: all the imports concerned have a specific code at the IEEPA and a related price amount which should allow automated payments reimbursements,” said Anthony. “An individual demand process would make it infinitely more complex. But any sympathy should be for importers forced to jump through hoops, not government agencies that have created work for themselves in order to maintain the illegal prices paid by the Americans,” he said.

However, the extent of the World Trade War is immense. Prices on more than 90 countries and all products exported to the United States are in force. Theu.s. The tariff system harmonized in customs (HTS) provides rights levels for almost all existing products.

In an aerial view, the CMA CGM Osiris container ship is escorted in the Oakland port on April 09, 2025 in Oakland, California.

Justin Sullivan | Getty images

The US harmonized tariff calendar (HTSUS) contains more than 11,000 eight-digit subtitles, according to Michael Lowell, partner and president of the Global Regulatory Enforcement Group for Reed Smith, and only about 5% of them are exempt from reciprocal prices. Each HTSUS code is subject to the “fentanyl” prices on Canadian, Chinese and Mexican products, unless the product is eligible for a service without service under the American-mexico-Canal-Canada agreement.

Lowell added that the prices of article 232 are more targeted.

“There may be around 800 codes targeted by the prices of article 232, but they also cover a wide range of products beyond what an importer can consider as aluminum, copper or steel products,” he said.

Felicia Pullam, former executive director of the Commercial Relations Office at US Customs and Border Protection and Senior Director of the Geo-Commerce of the Center for Commerce, Investment and Access to the APCO market, said that in the short term, reimbursement of prices would be a huge challenge for the administration, but feasible.

“This is not something that could be done overnight, but I think they could set up processes and resources to manage it over time,” said Pullam. “The funds that CBP collect from prices go to the US Treasury, they are not assigned to anything,” she said. If they were to be reimbursed, this would contribute to the US budget deficit and the overall debt, “just like most other types of federal spending,” she said.

Small businesses that use a third party (for example UPS, FEDEX, DHL, brokers) as an importer of files would face additional challenges. In these cases, the US government would reimburse the third party, which must then create a customer reimbursement process, according to Anthony. “This can lead to significant delays for real importers, even if the government process takes place without a hitch,” he said.

Attractive commercial tasks, but without counting on the courts for the moment

Price experts said that the shippers have 314 days from the moment their freight is treated through US customs to make a call. Lowell said that with the frontage of the product before the prices starting in February, the window so that companies call on all prices is at the end of December.

In the event that the Supreme Court receives the case and the rules that the prices are illegal, Pullam says that the more the prices of the ieepa are collected, the higher the problem if the government has to reimburse them. “For this reason, as these prices have always been considered legally risky, it could be in the best interest in the country and the Trump administration to move on to other types of prices as soon as possible,” she said.

But she does not think that a loss before the court cancels the trade agreements. “Transactions are mainly executives and are not formalized treaties. Negotiations are still underway,” said Pullam. In addition, the administration has already prepared to quickly deploy pricing alternatives if the IEEPA prices are canceled. “We would simply lose federal income and go to another stage of negotiations,” she added.

If the government needs to reimburse importers, it cannot cancel other impacts of prices, such as lost business. But Pullam says that more extreme fears concerning the impact of court decisions do not concern it. “It will not flow the economy. The opposite pretends are more like despair,” she said.

Short has said that companies must also keep in mind that regardless of the result of these legal proceedings, it is clear that tariff and commercial disturbances are far from over.

“The reality is that tariff volatility has become the new normal. Multiple surveys 232 are sectors covering pieces of wood, pharmaceuticals, furniture, aerospace, trucks and trucks, seafood and critical minerals. As we saw with copper in July, these surveys can quickly lead to prices for new prices.

Lowell said the court's decision only increased uncertainty for importers.

“At a practical level, nothing is new today compared to that time last week. But we are still seeing a burst of questions indicating that the decision creates internal questions for businesses,” he said. “Most of these questions assume that the prices are there to stay. No one seems to count on the courts to save them from prices,” he added.

