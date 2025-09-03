



Donald Trump made its first public appearance in a week on Tuesday to announce that the headquarters of the US Space Command (Spacecom), in charge of the main national security operations in space, is said to be in the republican bastion of Alabama.

Flanked by republican senators and members of the congress at a press conference at the White House, Trump said that Huntsville, in Alabama, would be the new location of the space command. This decision reverses a decision of administration of Biden to place the installation at its current temporary headquarters in Colorado, originally democratic.

The registered office of the United States Space Command will move to the magnificent place of a place called Huntsville, in Alabama, forever from this point under the name of Rocket City, said Trump. We had a lot of competition but the Alabamas got it.

This decision would result in more than 30,000 new jobs and would bring hundreds of billions of dollars in Alabama, a state that voted for Trump by around 47 points, said the president.

They fought stronger for that that anyone, said Trump, before adding that Colorados' decision to authorize the vote by mail was corrupt.

The problem I have with Colorado, one of the big problems, [is that] They make a vote by mail, he said. They therefore automatically touched the elections and we cannot have it. When a state is for the vote sent by post, it means it wants dishonest elections. So it played a big factor.

Huntsville is already home to the American army space and the anti -missile defense command, the NASAS Marshall Space Flight Center and the Redstone Arsenal of 38,000 acres. The city was identified by the US Air Force as its favorite site for the command of space in 2021, because it would be a profitable option. A report by Government Accountability Office (GAO) later revealed that the decision -making process of air forces had significant deficits in its transparency and credibility.

Two years later, in 2023, Biden canceled these plans to move to Alabama. Instead, Biden has chosen to make the temporary location of Colorado Springs permanent, taking a recommendation from General James Dickinson, the former chief of space. Dickinson would have said that moving to Alabama could compromise military preparation because making the registered office fully operational would take time.

For four years, I fought so that the command of the American space moved to his house selected in Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, in Alabama, Senator Tommy Tuberville wrote alongside a video statement after Trumps' announcement. Thank you, President Trump and secretary [Pete] Hegseth, to have reversed Joe Bidens' political cronyism and restore merit and integrity to this process.

Tuberville castigated Bidens 2023 decision to keep Spacecom in Colorado Springs in his video and said that the former president had left the security of the nations [take] A rear seat of politics and collapsed to awaken politics at the time. He then thanked Trump for restoring the merit and integrity of space exploration and the decision alleged that taxpayers would disrupt $ 480 million.

The announcement of a change of course has followed days of feverish online speculation on his health, fueled by his absence of public eyes since last week.

When he was asked if he was aware that there had been commitments of 1.3 million social media as a result of Saturday morning on his possible disappearance, Trump he held that he had held several press conferences last week and underlined fairly poignant messages that he had made on his social platform of truth.

I have done many press conferences, all successful. They went very well, as it goes very well. And then I didn't do it for two days, and they said there must have been something wrong with him, he said.

Biden would not do them for months, you would not see it, and no one has ever said that there was never nothing wrong with him and we know that he was not in the greatest form. This is all false news.

Speculations on Trumps Health recently intensified. Part of the fervor was stimulated by disclosure of the White House that it was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition involving damage to the veins of the arms and legs. There have also been viral images showing Trump with swollen ankles and bruises on his hands.

Elsewhere in his announcement, Trump said he had decided to send armed troops to Chicago, allegedly to fight crime. Such a decision is contrary to the will of JB Pritzker, the Governor of Illinois, and follows the controversial recent deployment of the National Guard for Washington on the same basis.

I entered it, he said, calling Chicago and Baltimore another city in the city led by Democrats.

He said that the deployment of national guard troops in Washington DC had served as a model, adding: I am very proud of Washington. [Its] a safe area.

