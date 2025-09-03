Trump News at a glance: the president increases the shoulders of poor health rumors as false news | Trump administration





Donald Trump rejected speculations that he was in poor health, saying that he was busy on the weekend of the Labor Day to give interviews with the media and visit his golf course in Virginia.

I was very active this weekend, Trump, 79, told journalists on Tuesday at the Oval Office. Asked about rumors on social networks that he can be dead, he called them false news.

The president complained of having made several press conferences last week, then I did not do it for two days and they said that there must have been something bad with him.

It's so false. Is it ok, how does it feel, what's wrong?

Speculations on his health turned on X during the weekend, with messages invoking his lack of public schedule at the end of last week and an interview with JD Vance in which the vice-president told USA Today that he was convinced that the president was in good shape, but suggested that he was ready to intervene if something happened to Trump.

Trump illegally deployed the National Guard in Los An

A judge found that the use of Trump's administrations of the national guard troops during demonstrations of the application of immigration in southern California was illegal.

Judge Charles Breyer ruled on Tuesday that the administration had violated the federal law by sending troops to support federal agents on immigration raids. However, the judge did not demand the remaining troops withdrawn.

Ice gets access to Israeli manufacturing spy software

American immigration agents will have access to one of the most sophisticated piracy tools of the worlds after a decision by the Trump administration to move forward with a contract with Paragon Solutions, a company founded in Israel that makes spy software that can be used to hack any mobile phone, including encrypted applications.

US House Committee publishes more than 33,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein files

The American Surveillance Committee for the House of Representatives has published thousands of pages of files linked to the disgrace Jeffrey Epstein from the Ministry of Justice.

The 33,000 pages included court documents aged years related to Epstein and his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell as well as what seems to be images of bodily camsus of police searches and police interviews.

The Tuesday press release comes when the Trump administration was involved in the month of controversy on its decision not to publish additional files in the case.

Trump announces that Space Command HQ will go to the Alabama in Colorado

Donald Trump made its first public appearance in a week on Tuesday to announce that the headquarters of the US Space Command (Spacecom), in charge of the main national security operations in space, is said to be in the republican bastion of Alabama.

Flanked by republican senators and members of the congress at a press conference at the White House, Trump said that Huntsville, in Alabama, would be the new location of the space command.

This decision reverses a decision of administration of Biden to place the installation at its current temporary headquarters in Colorado, originally democratic.

Amy CONEY BARRETT defends the decision of American abortion in the Memoirs

The conservative judge of the Supreme Court Amy CONEY BARRETT, whose controversial accelerated confirmation at the end of the first presidency of Trumps led directly to the vote of the panels to eliminate the rights to abortion nationally, expressed in a new memory, her conviction that the decision respected the choice of the American people.

Barrett received an advance of $ 2 million for his book, listening to the law, according to CNN, which obtained a copy and published short extracts on Tuesday, a week before its publication on September 9.

