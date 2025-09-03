What behind the riots in Indonesia? And will the so much aroused political elite come back?

For many Indonesians, the Violent riots Currently, Jakarta and other cities in the archipelago strangely recall the 1998 riots which accompanied the fall of the former Dictator Soeharto and his regime of the new order after three decades of power.

As in 1998, the demonstrators targeted the legislative complex and large cat politicians whom they consider negligence and even impoverishment. The rioters also vandalize the houses of politicians and strip luxury products.

The behavior of security forces security forces is also striking. Although there are generalized reports of police violence, some members of the army were assisted and did not stop looting. In a case, they even distributed drinks and money to rioters.

Once again, it recalls a lot of the involvement of the military in the 1998 riots, when soldiers severely repressed the demonstrators, but were also accused of having facilitated riots and looting. The current president PRABOWO SUBIANTO, then general of the senior army, was dismissed after being allegedly involved in these events, in particular in the forced disappearances activists of democracy.



APTV



The situation in Jakarta is not yet as serious as in 1998, but the presence of thousands of violent rioters targeting the rich and the powerful is still a nightmare for the Indonesian oligarchic elite. Mass manifestations are one of the few things that give them a break and sometimes even force them to back down.

This is why these manifestations can also be vulnerable to the manipulation of members of this same elite: they hope to arm the public fury against each other.

But there is much more to these events than the simple elite rivalry.

Political advantages and public pain

In recent years, enormous demonstrations calling for legislators to abandon plans to adopt a new repressive penal code or the interruption of the former anti-corruption commission have failed. But that only added to a grieved grievance against politicians. Independence day on August 17, some demonstrators even stole pirate flags under the national flag. Officials called this betrayal.

Current street demonstrations began spontaneously a week later on August 25, people calling for the dissolution of the national legislature (known to the Acronym DPR). The demonstrators were rabid that the legislators had granted new sumptuous monthly allowances of about $ 4,700, which, according to the vice-president, was not enough, even if many politicians already earn more than $ 9,000 per month (and some more than $ 21,000), free of charge.



Achmad Ibrahim / AP



The angry public response was understandable, since the minimum wage in Jakarta is only $ 500 per month. There is a deep resentment in Indonesia of politicians, who are considered to be corrupt, lazy and disconnected.

The growing budget hole created by the costly signing projects of Prabowos means that many basic social services have been reduced since it was sworn in last October, in particular the health, education and financing of the local government. The rows of the poor are developing and the middle class is shrinking. The two segments of the company hurt.

Unsurprisingly, the demonstrators demanded the legislators of new housing allowances, as well as other advantages such as junkets abroad. The legislators responded with arrogance, with the same call The most stupid demonstrators in the world.

The demonstrations were relatively calm at the start. Then, on August 28, a 21 -year -old motorcycle taxi driver, Affan KurniawanWho made a delivery near the demonstrations, was overthrown and killed by a police vehicle.

Symbolism could barely be more striking. A precarious worker of the economy of the economy who has trouble supporting his parents on a bite of button crushed by a armored vehicle led by the police, popularly considered as corrupt and oppressive agents of the political elite. He seemed to encapsulate the problem at the heart of the greed of the manifestations and the lack of concern for the little peoples.

Motorcycle taxi associations and many other community groups have quickly organized, demanding that the police be held responsible. The demonstrations then increased outside the jakarta police headquarters and quickly spread through Indonesia. Rioters have targeted the police stations, government buildings and bus and train stations.



Tatan Syuflana / AP



Pillage and even criminal fire attacks followed, resulting in many regional legislatures be destroyed. So far, there have been at least seven dead.

PRABOWO now says that he listens to the grievances of the demonstrators and the DPR will cancel the legislators's compensation. It remains to be seen if it never happens and if it will last, given its interests of Prabowos to keep the pockets of the legislators full.

Reflecting his military past and the self -image of the strong man, the president also declared that the demonstrators were commit betrayal and terrorism. He called on the police to act against them with determination.

Conspiracy theories are unleashed

These events are clearly a threat to certain members of the elite, but there is no doubt that they offer opportunities to others.

Some demonstrators believe that the various responses from the police and the army are rivaling for a long time for the status, the funds and the influence reflect their competing political allegiances.

Prabowo, a former special forces commander, would be supported by the army, while the police chief, Listyo Sigit Prabowo (without relation), is faithful to former president Joko Jokowi Widodo, who appointed him. Jokowi also chaired enormous growth in police budgets and figures during his duties.

While Prabowo has won the presidential elections in recent years thanks to an alliance he has formed with Jokowi, the two now seem to be locked in a power struggle.

Some criticisms suggest that this would be suitable for Prabowo that the police be the bad guys in current demonstrations, because it would weaken Jokowi. The inaction of the army (or even provocation or support for riots) helps to achieve it. The ultimate goal, they suggest, could even be to dissolve the national police and make a subordinate branch of the military because it was under Soeharto.



Achmad Ibrahim / AP



In 1998, Prabowo would have been involved in the manipulation of riots in Jakarta in a failed effort to gain power. Many Indonesians believe that a similar program with high issues is not beyond him.

Whether it is true or not, conspiracy theories are unleashed. It is certainly possible that the elite is trying to mingle with events in the streets, even if the details should remain troubled.

But it is just as obvious that demonstrations are a real explosion of long -standing grievances against the political elite, guided by civil society organizations. Unfortunately, these groups have not yet been able to articulate the clear whole of political requests which could create a more unified movement of the street demonstrations, as happened in 1998.

How will Prabowo react?

Will the elite go back? They did it in 1998. Then, the riots forced the elite of the new order to purge their more toxic members (like Soeharto and, for a certain time, his then son -in -law, Prabowo) and reconfigures as a nominal reformasi democrats.

But that doesn't seem likely this time, at least not yet. Although Indonesia has been a constitutional democracy since 1999, the real political authority is still firmly in the hands of a relatively small, rooted oligarchic elite.

They learned to gain elections and control the political process so effectively that there is no significant opposition from political parties at all. This created an increasingly undemocratic ruling coalition which has its own wild internal fights (like those between Jokowi and Prabowo), but turned out to be extraordinarily resilient and resistant to external pressure.

While many rich and powerful oligarchs fear the innate prabowos of authoritarianism, the current crisis is probably not enough to force a split with it.

Indeed, Prabowo can even be able to use his response to riots to further consolidate his power. A few suggest He can even impose martial law if they continue.

And this means that once the current disorders go out (and it can take some time), and Prabowo and its inner circle feel enough in control, a severe repression of civil society criticism and protest leaders is a very real possibility.