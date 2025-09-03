The use by Trump of the National Guard in Los Angeles illegale, the rules of the judge





A federal judge in California ruled that the way President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles this summer was illegal.

The decision comes as Trump seeks to use the national guard troops in order to repress crime in other American cities and support the application of immigration.

US district judge Charles Breyer said Trump had violated the Comitatus law, which limits the power of the federal government to use the military force for domestic affairs.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said that “a rogue judge is trying to usurp the authority of the commander-in-chief to protect American cities from violence and destruction”.

The decision is pending until September 12.

The Trump administration will probably appeal to the decision.

“The president is determined to protect citizens respectful of the laws, and this will not be the last word on the issue,” said Kelly.

California governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement that “the court was linked with democracy and the constitution”.

In response, Trump said he could send the troops to the city, arguing that the governor was “very weak” and needs his help.

“He will still need us because it starts to train again. I see him,” said Trump during an event in the White House. He also argued that the 2028 Olympic Games would have been canceled without its military deployment.

Trump deployed troops from the National Guard in Los Angeles in June in response to demonstrations against immigration raids.

The White House argued that it was necessary to suppress violence, but Californian officials argued that their police could manage the situation without military intervention.

The president also deployed hundreds of troops from the National Guard in Washington DC and weighed troops in Chicago this week.

“We are entering,” Trump told journalists when questioned Chicago after the announcement of the decision of the judge. “I didn't say when, but we enter.”

Judge Breyer's ordinance only applies in California, but could point out to come legal challenges for Trump to have the plans of use to enforce his policies.

After Trump deployed troops in Los Angeles, Governor Newsom continued the administration for alleged violations of the posse Comitatus Act.

The law, adopted for the first time in 1878, prohibited the use of the American army in order to execute interior laws or to do so. The law has limited exceptions, such as the authorization of the congress.

Judge Breyer noted that the ways in which the Trump administration used the National Guard in Los Angeles had violated these restrictions.

He cited the work of soldiers such as “setting up protective perimeters, traffic blockages, crowd control, etc.” as prohibited by law.

“The recent executive orders of President Trump and the public statements concerning the National Guard raise serious concerns as to whether he intends to order the troops to violate the act of Comitatus posse elsewhere in California,” wrote Breyer.

He warned that Trump and the defense secretary Pete Hegseth had the risk of “creating a national police with the president as a chief”.

He prevented the National Guard from executing the following laws, in particular “engaging in arrests, apprehensions, research, convulsions, security patrols, traffic control, crowd control, riot control, proof collection, interrogation or action as informators”.

An additional legal challenge by California sought to retaliate the control of the California National Guard contingent, after Newsom alleged that Trump has illegally bypassed him to deploy the troops.

Judge Breyer, who also dealt with this case, ruled in favor of Newsom, but the ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Trump in June.

