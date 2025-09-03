A hot micro of the Beijing military parade in the Second World War captured Russian President Vladimir Putin interpreted in the Chinese President Xi Jinping that the progress of biotechnology could lead to increasing longevity and even open the door to immortality.

Mr. Putin's comments were relayed through a Russian-Mandarin interpreter on Reuters and Associated Press Live Videos, although his own voice was not clearly audible.

Mr. XI was heard of the transplantation of human organs by Mr. Putin and the commentary on longevity.

Kim Jong-un of North Korea was also present at the parade, where the three leaders presented their unit in front of a world audience.

China hosts a sumptuous military parade Former Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews was one of those who were present, Donald Trump asking the chief of China to give Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong a “warmest greetings” while “conspired” against the United States.

This was a rare opportunity where the trio walked together in public, giving the media and the public unusually close access.

Managers of more than 20 countries, including Laos, Vietnam, Indonesia, Belarus and Serbia, also attended the event.

“With continuous progress in biotechnology, human organs will be increasingly transplanted, allowing us to live younger and younger, and perhaps even obtain immortality,” said the interpreter in Mandarin, relaying the words of Mr. Putin.

“During this century, it is expected that it is possible for people to live up to 150 years,” replied Mr. Xi in his own voice.

The military parade was the largest in China ever. (Reuters: Tingshu Wang))

The three leaders maintain strict media protocols, with appearances closely choreographed by their offices and little space for unicenized exchanges.

The live video, mainly covered by the voiceover in English, was relayed via international thread services and visualized by the ABC, offering a rare overview of a frank conversation usually hidden in view of the public.

The rest of the conversation of the leaders was not broadcast.

The remarks occurred while Xi welcomed the largest military parade in China to mark the 80th anniversary of the Japanese defeat of the Second World War.

The parade has shown military technology, including nuclear weapons. (Reuters: Tingshu Wang))

The event presented advanced weapons and presented Mr. Putin and Mr. Kim as honored, highlighting the growing alignment of Beijing with Moscow and Pyongyang.

Mr. XI threw the moment as a global crossroads between “peace or war”, projecting China as a central power to shape international order.

Feng Chongyi, an expert in Chinese studies at the University of Technology in Sydney, said that it was “not surprising” that Mr. XI, Mr. Putin and Mr. Kim were taken in private by discussing the extension of life and immortality.

“Throughout history, dictators from around the world have sought immortality and, in China, this tradition is even longer,” he said, noting that “authoritarian leaders do not stop in the pursuit of eternal life”.

In China, state broadcaster superimposed the scene with music and the scripted narration, and the ABC found no sign of public discussion on the remarks on national social media.

For the Chinese domestic public, the time of the trio conversation was completely inaudible because it was buried in a Chinese voice-over.

However, on the inaccessible social media platforms of continental China, Chinese language users wondered if Mr. Putin had actually made the comments and called to verifications of the facts.

“It is an exceptionally rare moment when the outside world can sometimes see the attitudes of leaders with regard to power, death and health,” said Chen Minglu, a researcher in Chinese studies at the University of Sydney.

She noted that the political systems led by Mr. XI, Mr. Putin and Mr. Kim were not transparent, and there were few opportunities to hear their voices directly.

In the case of China, Dr. Chen said that such remarks also stressed how science was linked to politics.

“In the current story of the Communist Party, technology is closely linked to national rejuvenation and the status of China as a great power,” she said.