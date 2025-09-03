The Jokowi diploma trial was publicized, the former Wamendes made peace with 2 defendants





Jakarta – Mediation of the former deputy minister of the village of the Pdtt Paiman Raharjo concerning the question of the false diploma of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with two accused were completed. Paiman and the defendant agreed to make peace. Mediation took place at the Central Jakarta District Court on Wednesday (9/9/2025). Paiman underwent mediation with two accused, namely Bambang Suryadi Bitor and Hermanto. “Of course, our hope, with this peace, I will withdraw civil reports and criminal reports to PMJ because Pak Bitor lacks data and errors so that I accuse myself of printing the diploma of Pak Jokowi on the scout market. The fact is therefore that I don't know. Scroll to continue with content Paiman said he would revoke the police report on Bitor and Hermanto. But Paiman said the report on Roy Suryo and four other accused was still running. “Yes, if Mr. Roy Suryo and so on, there is no mediation. Today, mediation is Mr. Bitor and Mr. Hermanto. Yes, we will forgive, later after civicity is taken care of, namely the criminal of the regional police of the Jaya metro. Previously, Paiman Raharjo filed a complaint against Roy Suryo and the team of the defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) at the District Court of Jakarta Central. The trial was linked to the accusation of false diploma of Jokowi. “We want the Central Jakarta District Court to Determine Them Guilty. Becuse related to the accusation of fake jokowi diploma, this complaint has been dismissed by the criminal investigation police and the institution that has the authority to diploma, namely the faculty of forestry, gadjah Stated that the original Jokowi Diploma because Jokowi read and graduated, “Paiman Said at the Central Jakarta District Court, Tuesday (29/7). Paiman said the accusation of false Jokowi diploma also affected his credibility as an agademic. For more information, Paiman, which was Wamendes in 2023-2024, was also a lecturer at a private university in Jakarta. “It is something that cannot be tolerated, so that it disrupts my credibility. Me as a educator, even me as a chancellor, it is many people who doubt my credibility and my electability. For us, as good citizens, want to demand through legal channels,” he explained. Look live Detiksore:

Also watch the video “Roy Suryo on UGM Ensure the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma: Abal-Abal” here:



Page 2 of 2









