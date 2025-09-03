



President Trump will go to the Bronx to assume the Ayankees match on the anniversary of the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, sources familiar with the arrangements have exclusively declared to the Post.

Vice-president JD Vance will represent the administration during a commemoration ceremony in Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan, with Trump which should attend a commemorative event at the Pentagon of Northernvirginia, the sources said.

Later in the day, Trump will go to the city of his birth and attend the 7:05 p.m. match between the Yankees and the Detroit Tigers, at a meeting often of the best teams of the American League.

President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of the cabinet on August 26, 2025.

Sources have warned that the plans were temporary and that Trump, 79, could still change his mind.

Trump, a passionate golfer, appeared during several sporting events during his stay at the White House, and the most recently said that he would attend the Ryder Cup golf tournament later this month.

Aaron Judge will probably be on the list of Tigers conflicts with the Yankees. AP

In February, Hebecame the first president in office to attend the Super Bowlin New Orleans for a confrontation between the Eagles of Philadelphia and the Chiefs of Kansas City.

The following week, he presented himself at Daytona 500, and even went around the oval in his limousine, “the beast”.

George W. Bush threw the opening launch to the Yankee Stadium after September 11. Sports illustrated via Getty Images

President Alsoteed was the Liv Golf Tournament supported by Saudi in April and attended the NCAA Championships in Philadelphia in March.

Trump was also a presence at the UFC Fights, including a fight in Newark in June and an MMA match in Miami in April – and even announced its intention to welcome the UFC to the White House.

The event judged 25,000 spectators the executive manor next year to mark the country's 250th anniversary.

Trump attended the annual zero land ceremony commemorating the September 11 attacks last year with the president of the time, Joe Biden and Vice -President Kamala Harris – just two months before embarking on the office for his second term.

The White House did not immediately comment on the file.

– Additional report by Samuel Chamberlain

