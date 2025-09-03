



When the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan Added to a crowd of world leaders at the Summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization in Chinas Tianjin, he marked a pivotal moment for Trkiye as well as the block which represents 41% of the world's population. For Trkiye, the symbolism of Erdogans' participation is deeper than the ceremony. Ankara is the first and the only member of NATO to hold the status of SCO dialogue partner, a distinction he has made since 2012. This rare position highlights the deliberate efforts of Trkiyes to ride two worlds: anchored in its traditional Western alliances, but more and more invested in Eurasian partnerships. While global power fractures in rival camps, Ankara presents itself as a bridge between the country of Thea, unique to sail on Brussels, Beijing, Washington and Moscow. Under the direction of Erdogans, Trkiye has regularly widened its SCO footprint. In 2017, he chaired the SCO Energy Club, a role that placed Ankara at the most critical Nexus of Eurasias. More recently, trade with China and Russiathe Scos two main powers have increased, highlighting the economic logic behind a deeper commitment. However, the interest of the ankaras for the OCS is not simply transactional. For Trkiye, the organization is also a bridge to Central Asia, where Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistanity of cultural, linguistic and political ties of SCO with Ankara by the organization of Turkish States. Azerbaijans The request for membership in SCO completes further amplifies this Turkish dimension. The SCO thus offers a Trkiye geopolitical lever effect and a platform to weave its identity as NATO power and Eurasian actor. A summit with global consequences From August 31 to September 1, Tianjin organized a rally which could redefine the Eurasian geopolitics. SCO, formerly a narrow security forum designed to combat terrorism, separatism and extremism, has now turned into one of the most consecutive regional alliances of the 21st century. With China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Belarus and the Republics of Central Asia as full members, the SCO now represents a large block which represents more than 34% of world GDP. The summit of this year took place in the context of several world crises: the war in Ukraine, instability in the Middle East, Donald Trumps has renewed the tariffs disrupting world trade and the intensification of rivalry between Washington and Beijing. In this turbulent context, SCO is distinguished as one of the few places where rivals such as China and India, or India and Pakistan are seated at the same table. Its ability to promote even limited cooperation has become a rare goods at an era of deepening geopolitical fragmentation. While the ten heads of state and government SCO attended the summit, the presence of Indias Narendra Modi was particularly important, marking his first visit to China since 2018 and reporting a potential thaw in Sino-Indian relations. More than a dozen managers from the partner countries of observers and dialogue and the heads of important international organizations also participated in the two -day event. RelatedTRT World – Putin thanks Trkiye for the role in Ukrainian talks, rents regional cooperation with President Erdogan Trkiyes calculated the balancing The appearance of Erdogans as a guest of honor in this crowded arena underlines that Trkiyes was growing as the ocs.

