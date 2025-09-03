Look, “We enter. Trump promises to send troops to Chicago for the objections of local leaders





Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that he would lead the federal intervention to apply the law to combat crime in Chicago and Baltimore, despite firm opposition from state and premises in the two cities.

Questioned by journalists from the oval office about sending the national guard troops to Chicago, Trump had entered, but added, I didn't say when.

I have an obligation, ”said the president. This is not a political thing. “

Read more: the judge says that the use of the National Guard during the Migration demonstrations of Los Angeles is illegal

Trump has already sent national guard troops to Washington, DC, and federalized the police in the national capital. More recently, he said that he provided similar movements in other cities, in particular those led by Democratic leaders.

The president congratulated the mayor of Washington Muriel Bowser for working with the federal forces, but criticized the Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker, who said that crime in Chicago does not require federal intervention.

Trump said Hed loved Pritzker to call and say, sends the troops even if the governor has repeatedly said that he would not.

Read more: Noem confirms that more ice resources go to Chicago for the repression of immigration

If the governor of Illinois called, call me, I would like to do it, said Trump. Now was going to do it anyway. We have the right to do so.

Pritzker has judged comments from Trumps to call him to get help as unleashed.

No, I will not call the president asking him to send troops to Chicago, he said in his office in the city center of Chicago. Iv has already said it clear.

Read more: The mayor of Chicago Johnson defies the federal immigration application plan for the city

Trump also said he had the obligation to protect this country, and that includes Baltimore. Local officials have joined the Maryland Wes Moore Democratic Governor in federal intervention by the application of federal laws.

Trump said his efforts in Washington assured that it was now a safe area. We have no crime.

The White House announced Tuesday that more than 1,650 people were arrested since the Trump administration mobilized federal officials on August 7.

And this city was really bad, “said Trump. He said, we are really proud of federal efforts to limit crime to Washington.

We are not going anywhere.

Defend really independent and reliable news that you can count on!

Give a donation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-were-going-in-trump-vows-to-send-troops-to-chicago-over-objections-of-local-leaders The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos