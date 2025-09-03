Formed a jokowi jokowi sekber presidium and lowering gibran





Presidium formed

Sekber Adili Jokowi and Lower Gibran By M Rizal Fadillah At a meeting attended by several figures and activists from Jakarta on September 2, 2025 agreed to the training of Presidium to coordinate the constitutional movement to encourage Joko Widodo's legal responsibility for the mandate of the mandate while being president of the Republic of Indonesia for 10 years. The constitutional movement is also linked to efforts so that political institutions that have the competence to imitate the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka can carry out the dismissal process. The DPR, MK and MPR should be able to capture and follow the aspirations of people who have political and legal reasons are very strong for this. The president takes place at 7 (seven) people who will work collectively collegially. The seventh is Dr. Refly Harun, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Soenarko, Komjen Pol (Ret.) Oegroseno, Faisal Assegaf, H. Edy Mulyadi, M. Rizal Fadillah, SH, and KH Syukri Fadholi, sh.

Personal Presidium takes turns and coordinating the movement. For the first phase, the president of Presidium was Dr. H. Refly Harun, SH, MH, LL.M. The main mission of the Sekber is Adili Jokowi and Makzulkan Gibran. This mission is based on empirical facts that Jokowi is trying to build dynastic policy. For 10 years as president, he was considered not only by achievement, but also many allegations of committing crimes such as nepotism, corruption, violation of human rights, betrayal of the state, the use of false documents, public lies and others. Likewise with Gibran, the Crown Prince, in addition to the public, the opinion that he was not capable of as well as the products of the case of the Constitutional Court, raped human rights, walking on democracy and suffering from moral and religious disability. The qualification based on the 1945 constitution is not eligible. Is worth the completion. Catching and Adili Jokowi and Makzrakan Gibran Rakabuming Raka are a priority and for that, the voices of people are very noisy. Alif Ba Ta revealing the State and the Nation from this stage. President Prabowo, Parliament, and police officers must act immediately. Do not make people disappointed. Sekber Adili Jokowi and Gibran Makzulkan will work hard with all the elements of the struggle to maintain the truth, honesty and justice to carry out the mission which has been agreed by relying on the platform of the constitutional fight, the anti -chia and the synervation always with the aspirations or the movement of the recovery of people. The Sekber Presidium is a college collective leadership which is only to consolidate, motivate, coordinate and make a network of reconstruction of the life of the nation and the State.

The reconstruction started with Adi Jokowi and Gibran Putera Jokowi. *) Political and national observers Bandung, September 3, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartasatu.com/2025/09/03/terbentuk-presidium-sekber-adili-jokowi-dan-turunkan-gibran/

