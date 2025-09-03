The leaders of more than 20 countries arrived for the largest military parade in Chinas on Wednesday morning, Xi Jinping each greeted in Chinese or English. But when he headed for Tiananmen Gate to start the parade, he had Russian President Vladimir Putin on the right and the North Korean chief Kim Jong-Un on his left.

Each division of the Liberation Army of Peoples (PLA) was exposed, alongside the weapons systems, missiles and the most advanced planes in Chinas. And although this is a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the message XIS concerned the choice in the world today.

Today, humanity again faces the choice between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation, the winner-win and zero sum. The Chinese people firmly stand on the right side of history, on the side of the progress of human civilization, and insists on the path of peaceful development, he said.

Most of the European leaders and their ambassadors remained far from the parade to protest the presence of Putin and his war against Ukraine. Kim is, if anything, even more a pariah in the West because of his development of a nuclear weapon as well as the authoritarian regime he directs.

By kissing Putin and Kim so ostentatious, XI sent a message to the United States and the European Union that China will make its own geopolitical choices. And the display of advanced weapons has shown that Beijing has the means as well as the will to assert its interests.

The Chinese nation is a great nation that is not afraid of assault and stands, he said.

After a short speech by Tiananmen Gate, where Mao Zedong declared the People's Republic of China on October 1, 1949, XI inspected the troops in parade.

Standing in an opening in the roof of a black limousine with a row of microphones in front of him, while he passed each unit, he greeted them from the comrades and they replied the secretary general, his title of party.

Chinese soldiers shout in a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan and the end of the Second World War, in Tiananmen Square, in Beijing. Photography: Kevin Frayer / Getty images

The crowd of 50,000 began to come together on Tiananmen square around 6 a.m., three hours before the parade start and after a number of airport style safety checks.

Little had slept and the time was oppressed and wet, but the atmosphere was festive when they took photos of each other and followed guests to wave the small red flags.

The parade was led by APL army training, navy and air force, joint logistical support force, rocket force, aerospace force, the strength of cyberspace and the information support force.

But a large part of the excitement surrounded the exposed military equipment, including new battle tanks, rockets and long -range missiles, advanced drones and a dog type robot.

A fly shot showed new hunting planes in Chinas, early alert aircraft, transport aircraft and helicopters. And for the first time, China showed its nuclear triad, strategic weapons based on land, sea and air.

Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a toast during a reception in the great people of the people, Beijing, after a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of the Second World War. Photography: Jade Gao / AFP via Getty Images

The parade ended with the release of 80,000 doves in Tiananmen square as a symbol of peace. Thousands of kilometers away in Washington, Donald Trump had an eye on events in Beijing and he did not buy the message of peace.

That President XI and the wonderful peoples of China have a great day of sustainable celebration, he posted on Truth Social.

Please give Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Uni ​​warmer, while you conspire against the United States of America.

