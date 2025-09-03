



What happened Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders from all of Asia on Monday at a Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin. XI took barely veiled blows in the United States and the disruptive economic policies of President Donald Trump as he promoted a vision of an “ordered multipolar world” with China as one of its leaders. North Korean chief Kim Jong Un arrive in Beijing this morning to join Xi and Putin. Who said what XI proposed an OCS development bank and offered other advantages to members of the regional organization, founded with Russia in 2001 as an Eurasian security block, but it “did not set up any concrete measure”, ” Reuters said. However, he “used the summit as an opportunity to repair the links with New Delhi” and “Putin and Modi showed his hand while they were joining” towards XI in an “image designed to transmit a mood of solidarity” against the West. For the moment, the three leaders are mainly “united in a sense of attack with the United States rather than a sense of the common objective,” said Carla Freeman of Johns Hopkins University The Washington Post. “These are large countries with their own programs.” But Trump's “steep prices on India and the tone from the White House brought New Delhi closer to China and Russia”. The Associated Press said. The “Sweet Trump Treatment by Vladimir Putin did nothing to keep Russia from China away,” Michael Fullilove told Australia Lowy Institute The Wall Street Journal. “His approximate treatment of Narendra Modi, on the other hand, pushes India closer to Russia and warmed his relations with China.” What to follow? Putin, Kim and other leaders are expected to sit alongside XI on Wednesday during a massive military parade to mark Japan's surrender at the end of the Second World War. But Modi, in a “act of prudent diplomatic balancing”, went to Japan before arriving in Tianjin and “will jump the parade and its display of weapons of Chinese manufacture,” said the position. Weekly Escape your echo room. Get the facts behind the news, as well as the analysis of several perspectives. Subscribe and save Register for free newsletters of the week From our morning briefing to a weekly newsletter good news, get the best of the week delivered directly in your reception box. From our morning briefing to a weekly newsletter good news, get the best of the week delivered directly in your reception box. A free daily email with the biggest news of the day – and the best features of Theweek.com

