Trump says that 11 kills in the United States strikes on a ship carrying Venezuela drugs





Bernd Debusmann JRBBC News, White House

Donald Trump / Truth Social

Donald Trump published a video on social networks showing an accelerating motor boat through agitated waters before it ignites.

President Donald Trump said the United States has striked a drug-carrying ship in the South of the Caribbean, killing 11 “narcoterrorists”.

He posted on social networks that Tuesday's American military operation had targeted members of the Venezuelan gang Tren from Aragua.

Trump said the ship was in international waters and was carrying illegal drugs for the United States.

The Trump administration has increased military and political pressures against Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro in recent weeks, including a reward of $ 50 million (37 million) for information leading to his arrest for drug trafficking. Maduro promised that Venezuela would fight any attempt at US military intervention.

Addressing journalists at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said that US forces had “shot down” a “boat carrying drugs” near Venezuela.

“Many drugs in this boat,” he said.

Trump added that he had been informed of the incident by the president of the chiefs of joint staff, General Dan Caine.

Later, the president posted on his social platform Truth: “earlier this morning, on my orders, the American military forces led a kinetic strike against the narcoterrorists of Tren of Aragua identified positively in the area of ​​responsibility of Southcom.”

He added: “The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in combat. None of the US forces were injured in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anyone even thinking drugs in the United States of America. Be careful!”

Her message was accompanied by an grainy aerial video showing an accelerating motor boat through agitated waters before she made flames.

In an article on social networks, the Minister of Communications of Venezuela, Freddy Ez, suggested, without proof, that the video shared by Trump was created with artificial intelligence.

The reuters news agency wrote that its initial video checks had not revealed any sign of manipulation, but that its verification process was underway.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared in a post on X that “today, the US military had led a deadly strike in the South Caribbean against a drug ship that had left Venezuela and was exploited by a designated narco-terrorist organization”.

It is not known so far what medications the ship would have transported.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has appointed several drug trafficking organizations and criminal groups in Mexico and elsewhere in Latin America as a terrorist organization.

He used allegations of crime as a justification to expel the Venezuelans. However, he suffered a hard blow on Tuesday when an American court of appeal judged that he could not invoke a war law of the 18th century to accelerate these moves.

In addition to Tren of Aragua, Trump targeted the Suns cartel – a group which, according to the United States, is led by Maduro and other high -ranking Venezuelan officials, some of the country's military or intelligence services.

The American army has moved to strengthen its forces in the South of the Caribbean in the past two months, in particular by the deployment of additional ships and thousands of American navies and sailors.

The Trump administration has repeatedly reported a desire to use strength to stem the flow of drugs in the United States. “There is more where it comes from,” said Trump about the strike on the ship.

The government of Venezuela reacted angrily to deployments.

Monday, for example, Maduro swore to “declare a republic of arms” if the United States has attacked, adding that American deployments were “the greatest threat that has been seen on our continent in the past 100 years”.

In at least another respect, Trump adopted a softer position towards Venezuela – by allowing the American company of Chevron to work in the country in partnership with the PDVSA oil company managed by the State.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cpwywjgynyxo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos