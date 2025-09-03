Chinas XI displays military power and global ambitions to a developed paradeExBulletin

Politics
Chinas XI displays military power and global ambitions to a developed parade
Hong Kong and Taipei, Taiwan China organized a very choreographed military parade on Wednesday in a great demonstration of the ambitions of China, its alliances and its expanding influence.
Thousands of goose soldiers walked through Place Tiananmen, in the heart of Beijing, while Chinese President Xi Jinping officially looked at the events to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Imperial Japan and the end of the Second World War.
Imperial Japan occupied large areas of China from 1931 to 1945 and has committed many war crimes against the Chinese population.
More than two dozen world leaders attended the events on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin was at the top of the guest list and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
He marked the first time that the three male leaders in a group of countries that the Center for a New American Security, a Washington based reflection group, DC, described as “New axis of upheavals” met during an event.
The leaders presented a striking image at the top of the Rostre of Tiananmen Square, coming at a time when the Western nations are frustrated by Russian war in Ukraine.
As an animator of the event, XI offered an alternative to the World Order led by the United States.
He opened the parade with a speech, noting that China “is never intimidated by intimidators” and a veiled blow as President Trump approaches global relations.
“Today, humanity must again choose between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation, win-win cooperation or zero-sum game,” Xi said.
At a time when the United States continues to put pressure on China and other countries with its commercial prices, the event is considered a diplomatic victory for the XI in China and for Beijing.
“Internationally, he tries to show that he has a lot of friends, it has a lot of support, and it is not sensitive to American pressure,” said Ja Ian Chong, associate professor at the National University of Singapore.
Trump, on the other hand, accused Xi, Putin and Kim of ending with the United States, going to social networks while the parade was underway.
“May President XI and the wonderful peoples of China have a big day of sustainable celebration. Please give my warm greetings to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America”, ” Trump posted on social truth.
In recent months, Trump has said that he wanted to meet the XI of China as well as Kim in North Korea. In mid-August, Trump met Putin In Alaska to discuss the war in Ukraine.
On Wednesday, the images showed that Xi was walking alongside the Russian leader, whose prolonged journey for several days in China is remarkable for its rarity and duration.
“China is trying to say that no matter how much Western countries can upgrade sanctions against Russia Russia-Ukraine WarChina is not afraid to stay next to her friend, “said Wen Sung, a non -resident scholarship holder of the Global China Hub of the Atlantic Council.
Wednesday's event also marked the first time that Kim Jong one in North Korea attended an international multilateral event.
“The element Kim Jong a watch again that the RPC can bring who he likes, even if he is a leader whose Europeans and the Americans are very skeptical,” said Chong, referring to China by his official name, the People's Republic of China (PRC).
Beijing's position towards Pyongyang and Moscow is taken up by the Chinese population. A recent survey showed that 83% of Chinese considered Russia as their friend. In addition, 76% considered North Korea as a friend of China.
During the parade, war planes, bombers and helicopters stole in training. Advanced stealth drones and new nuclear missiles were exposed, and a new cyberspace combat unit made its debut.
“Beijing wants to point out that he has a large and powerful army. So I hope that it will discourage actors like the United States from trying to support more support in Taiwan and Japan,” said the Chong of the National University of Singapore.
China claims sovereignty on Taiwan and, in recent years, has increased pressure on the island. Beijing has never given up the use of force to unify it with the continent.
The United States does not officially recognize Taiwan as a country and maintains a policy of “strategic ambiguity” as to whether it would militarily defend the islands. Washington still sells weapons in Taipei and is considered the main international contributor to democracy.
Faced with the pressure of Beijing, the president of Taipei, William Lai, leader of the Island Democratic Party (DPP), rather used the anniversary of the Second World War to reframe the war as a battle of democracy against authoritarianismSeeking to paint the current government of China as a threat.
Ordinary people living in Beijing could attend the Wednesday parade. There were tens of thousands of people present, but by special invitation only.
Despite this, the crowds aligned themselves to have an overview of the occasion.
“It is different in person on television. I can hear the movement, the feeling is always very different, especially when we see these weapons,” said Qiao Yonghe, a 40 -year -old Beijing resident.
The excited inhabitants put the neck to see the arms, artillery and country reservoirs when they fell Chang'an Jie de Beijin, or “Avenue of Eternal Peace”.
“Even orrir it gives me a strong feeling of desire and affection,” said Pan Jingru, 25. “I think that the homeland is particularly strong and I feel very honored to be born in China, so I will be more favorable and patriotic,” she added.
The parade ended with seven J-10 jets survived the square of Tiananmen, cutting paths of colored smoke across the sky.
“I am excited, I think our country is better and better,” said Beijing Qiao resident.
“It is only when the country becomes stronger than the people can feel a feeling of security,” he added.
Jasmine Ling contributed to this Beijing report.
